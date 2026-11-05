Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football after 23-year Portugal career. Ronaldo shared a video on X and said, "To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team."

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Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo announces retiremement from international football (Photo: IANS)

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a legendary 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old superstar confirmed his decision in an emotional video message posted on his social media accounts on Thursday, just weeks after his bitter fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus over broken promises.

Ronaldo bows out as the all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player in men’s international football history with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He led Portugal to their historic UEFA Euro 2016 triumph and the UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. Ronaldo said he will ‘hand back the number 7 shirt’ after the November international break, adding “Portugal will always be in me.”

What did Ronaldo say in retirement video?

On November 5, Ronaldo said very emotional things in his retirement video. He said the time has come to hand back the No. 7 shirt.

Ronaldo said in the video: “To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team.”

“I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.”

Remembering his career, Ronaldo said: “Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal.”

“The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten. But there is something that time can never erase, the place we occupy in people’s hearts.”

In the end, Ronaldo told his fans: “Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for having believed in me. Portugal will always be in me. Forever.”

Portugal estará sempre em mim https://t.co/dnFj51rxmh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026

Thank you, Cristiano #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/u4ONBJd92Z — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 5, 2026

But this retirement did not happen suddenly. Behind it is a big reason – his fight with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus. Everyone thought Ronaldo would return for Portugal in November. But on November 5, he shocked everyone with a 5-minute emotional video. Now it is clear that what happened after the Norway match in September ended Ronaldo’s 23-year career.

The fight started with Norway match

The story started in September. Portugal had to play Norway in the Nations League. Before that, a plan was made between Ronaldo and Coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo was to be rested for the Norway and Denmark matches for fitness reasons.

But on the day of the Norway match, the coach told Ronaldo that he would play for 30 minutes. Ronaldo got ready. He started warming up from half-time. But the full match passed and the coach never sent him on the field. Portugal won the match 2-1, but Ronaldo remained on the bench.

Ronaldo was deeply hurt by this. In his long statement, he said: “Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from halftime onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on.”

“The manager had broken his word to me,” Ronaldo said.

Second broken promise, Ronaldo left the camp

According to Ronaldo, this was not the first time. There was a meeting between him and the coach in which it was decided that the coach would clear everything in the press conference. Ronaldo said he had never demanded playing time.

But the coach said something else in the press conference. Ronaldo felt his word was broken for the second time.

Ronaldo said: “It was the second time he had broken his word to me. I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises.”

After this, Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on September 30 and separated from the team before the match against Denmark.

On the other side, Coach Jorge Jesus had made it clear: “No player will ever change my ideas. Not him, not anyone in football. Never.”

After leaving the camp, the Portuguese Football Federation took action against Ronaldo. He was given a 30-day suspension and a 255 euro fine. Ronaldo accepted his mistake and also apologised to his teammates and fans. He said:

“The consequences of my actions must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation.”

At that time, Ronaldo had also said that if he stays fit, he will remain available for Portugal. Everyone thought the fight was over. But inside, Ronaldo’s heart was already broken.

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