Punjab FC beat Churchil Brothers 3-2 as Sanathoi Singh scores last-minute winner

Punjab FC beat Churchil Brothers 3-2 as Sanathoi Singh scores last-minute winner in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Punjab FC beat Churchill Brothers in ISL 2026 (Image - X)

Punjab FC beat Churchill Brothers 3-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday. Konsam Sanathoi Singh scored the winning goal in the last minute of injury time. His goal helped Punjab FC win the match and take all three points.

Raphaël Messi Bouli scored a penalty in the 13th minute to give Punjab FC a 1-0 lead. Churchill Brothers came back into the game when Sebastián Gutiérrez scored in the 37th minute. But Punjab FC took the lead again just three minutes later through Alfred Planas Moya.

Churchill Brothers kept fighting and scored again in injury time to make it 2-2. However, Sanathoi scored a late goal to help Punjab FC win the match 3-2.

Punjab FC got a penalty in the 13th minute after Gaurav Bora brought down Messi Bouli inside the box. Messi Bouli took the penalty and scored to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Churchill Brothers tried to score the equaliser and made some good moves. Their efforts paid off in the 37th minute. Wayde Lekay controlled a long ball from Gutiérrez. Anil Gaonkar then passed the ball to Vincy Barretto, who sent it into the box. The ball came to Gutiérrez after a Churchill Brothers player failed to clear it. He scored to make it 1-1.

Punjab FC did not take long to score again. Just three minutes later, Messi Bouli took a shot from outside the box. The ball hit Joseph Okoro and came towards Planas Moya. He got to the ball first and scored to make it 2-1 for Punjab FC.

Churchill Brothers kept looking for another goal. They found it in the second minute of injury time. Lekay took a shot, but goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh stopped it. The ball came back to Gutiérrez, who scored into the empty goal. His second goal of the match made the score 2-2.

Both teams were looking for a winning goal in the final moments. In the last minute of injury time, Gurkirat Singh won a header from a long ball. Messi Bouli controlled the ball with his chest, moved past two defenders and passed it to Sanathoi Singh.

Sanathoi took his chance and put the ball into the net. His goal gave Punjab FC a 3-2 win over Churchill Brothers and helped the team take all three points.