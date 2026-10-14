Punjab FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Get the full preview and live streaming details of the Punjab FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2026-27 match today

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File photo of Punjab FC from the previous Indian Super League season. (Photo: IANS)

Matchday one of the brand new 2026-27 Indian Super League season concludes today with a crucial fixture between Punjab FC and Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in national capital. There has been a couple of upsets already with Churchill Brothers beating Mumbai City FC by 2-1 and the NorthEast United FC narrowly seeing off Mohun Bagan Super Giant by 1-0.

Sporting Club Delhi were also very close to registering a massive win but Bengaluru FC held their nerves and pulled off a thrilling 3-2 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Today, two teams with a similar style will face each other in what is expected to be another exciting contest.

Punjab FC will enter this match in good rhythm, having conducted an extended pre-season camp and playing several friendly games to get themselves going right at the start of the season. The Shers had finished sixth in the last truncated ISL season with 22 points from 13 matches.

Punjab head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis has worked extensively on the team’s tactical approach as they played a total of eight matches, including the IFA Shield tournament in the pre-season. “We want to play good and attractive football, with more combinations, while maintaining a balance between attack and defence,” Dermitzakis said.

The North Indian outfit have also bolstered their squad with a couple of additions to their side, signing the likes of Alfred Planas, Raphael Messi Bouli, Patrick Bahanack, Diego Raposo and Mickael Malsa.

They have also signed two Indian players – midfielder Mohammad Inam and forward Gurkirat Singh.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, might struggle to get going since they played no exposure match in the build-up to the new season. Their head coach T.G. Purushothaman admitted that his side lacked crucial game time and that can affect the team but as professions they have no option but to adapt to the situation.

The Juggernauts had an 11th place finish last season and had registered a 3-2 victory over Punjab FC in their previous meeting earlier this year.

Skipper Lalthathanga Khawlhring will be central for the club’s plans after the exits of Carlos Delgado and Amrinder Singh. It’s been three seasons since Khawlhring signed for the club and he has been given added responsibility with the captain’s armband. Odisha FC will also miss Rahul KP for their opening two matches as a precaution after a minor injury.

When and where to watch?

The Punjab FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2026-27 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi will be broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.