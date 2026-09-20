Raphinha tremendous hat-trick against Sevilla keeps Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona unbeaten in La Liga

Barcelona were not at their best in the opening half and were forced to react after conceding first, but they stayed calm and eventually found a way through

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Raphinha after scoring a hat-trick against Sevilla in La Liga. (Credits: X/FC Barcelona)

Barcelona’s brilliant start to the new season continued with another win as Hansi Flick’s side came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday, thanks to Raphinha’ sensational hat-trick.

The result extended Barcelona’s perfect start to the 2026-27 season. They have now won all seven of their La Liga matches and all eight competitive games they have played so far. Flick has quickly found a way to get the best out of a squad that already had plenty of attacking talent, and the results are showing.

Raphinha was once again at the centre of everything. The Brazilian scored all three goals for Barcelona, completing his second hat-trick in as many games. He now has 12 goals in seven La Liga appearances and has been one of the biggest reasons behind Barcelona’s strong start.

However, it was Sevilla who took the lead. Youssouf Fofana headed the hosts in front in the 19th minute after Felix Correia sent a dangerous ball into the box.

Barcelona responded almost immediately. Just three minutes later, Raphinha found the equaliser after receiving a pass from Andreas Christensen. He showed good control inside the box before sending a low finish past the Sevilla goalkeeper.

Sevilla continued to make things difficult for Barcelona during the first half. The home side pressed well and created some dangerous moments, while Barcelona struggled to find their usual rhythm. At half-time, the score was 1-1.

Flick’s team came out with more purpose after the break and soon took control of the match.

Raphinha scored his second goal in the 52nd minute. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the move, creating space before sending a cross into the box. Raphinha got ahead of the defender and headed the ball into the net to put Barcelona 2-1 ahead.

The Brazilian completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute. Rodri helped break Sevilla’s defensive line before Yamal released Raphinha into space. The forward kept his composure and lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

Barcelona managed the final stages well and saw out the 3-1 victory.

Barcelona were not at their best in the opening half and were forced to react after conceding first, but they stayed calm and eventually found a way through.

Flick has unlocked a Barcelona side that looks confident, aggressive and comfortable playing his style of football. Raphinha’s form has added another element to the attack, complimenting Yamal to provide creativity from the front.