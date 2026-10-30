Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Live Streaming Info, 1st IFL Match TRC Stadium, Srinagar: When, Where, How to Watch on TV and Online

Here are the live streaming details for the first match of the Indian Football League (IFL) between Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC. 6

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/real-kashmir-fc-vs-nagaland-united-sc-live-streaming-info-1st-ifl-match-trc-stadium-srinagar-when-where-how-to-watch-on-tv-and-online-8540703/ Copy

Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC (ISL) Live Streaming Info (Image - X)

Big update for the football fans as the new edition of the Indian Football League (IFL) is ready to begin. The tournament will kick-off with a super exciting match between Real Kashmir FC and Nagaland United SC. The match will be scheduled for October 30, 2026, at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Friday.

Real Kashmir FC suffered a tough start in the 2025-26 season. As they finished in the lower half of the points table in the first round and had to play in the relegation phase. After this early setback, they displayed an impressive performance by making a strong comeback to stay in the league.

They delivered a remarkable performance as, during the relegation phase, they received brilliant backing from head coach, Ishfaq Ahmed, as under his guidance, Real Kashmir would be able to win their three matches in a row. They beat Gokulam Kerala FC 3–0 and then defeated Aizawl FC 2–1. These wins helped the Snow Leopards finish at the top of the relegation phase with 14 points.

After such an incredible performance, head coach Ishfaq Ahmed will be back with them again this season. Here’s what he said about their opening clash in the event.

“The players are the same ones who were at Aizawl FC, so we know most of them, but a completely new coach has taken over with a new style. Personally, I don’t have any idea how they will set up, but we are prepared. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter, we want to play good, aggressive football at home, and we are ready for that.”

Ishfaq Ahmed opened up on fans’ support and love for them over the years. “The fans stood by us last year during difficult times and came out in numbers. This year, we finally have a proper league campaign with ten matches here. I know Kashmiri people love football, and I want to invite them to bring their families and come to the stadium”.

Ahead of this important clash. It’s time to find out the live-streaming details for Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC clash.

When is Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match going to take place?

Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match will take place on Friday, October 30.

Where is Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match going to take place?

Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match will be held at TRC Stadium in Srinagar.

What time will Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match start?

Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match will start at 6:30pm IST.

Where Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match LIVE on TV in India?

Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match will be available LIVE on TV on DD Sports

How can I watch Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match live streaming in India?

Real Kashmir FC vs Nagaland United SC Indian Football League match will be available for live streaming on Waves OTT in India.