Real Madrid legends Vs Barcelona legends, El Clasico in India: Date, preview and live streaming – All you should know

Get the full preview, live streaming details and more from the legends El Clasico match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Kolkata

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File photo of an El Clasico match. (Photo: X)

The iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is gearing up for another historic night as the venue has been confirmed to host the fierce “El Clasico” match between Real Madrid Legends and FC Barcelona Legends. Former players of both the clubs will participate in the match, which is slated to take place on Wednesday, November 25.

It will be the second time that this mouthwatering fixture will take place in India. Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium hosted this match last year with Real Madrid Legends beating Barcelona Legends by 2-0, thanks to goals from Fernando Morientes and David Barral.

West Bengal sports minister Indranil khan confirmed this development through a post on X where he can be seen holding the special El Clasico Legends match shirt. El Clasico loading. “Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends.. November 25, 2026,” the post read.

El Clásico Loading.. #Barcelona Legends vs #RealMadrid Legends.. November 25, 2026 Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, #Kolkata https://t.co/otLcLJUM28 — Dr.Indranil Khan (@IndranilKhan) October 13, 2026

The El Clasico is known for generating plenty of hype and eyeballs across the world and it is considered as one of the most brutal rivalries in sports. The legends match will take place exactly one month after the showdown between the two clubs in La Liga on Monday, October 26 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona are currently the league leaders of La Liga whereas Real Madrid are sitting six points behind at fourth. Last season, Barca had the better of Los Blancos as the current La Liga holders won all three of their meetings with the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners, twice in a cup final (Supercopa de Espana and Copa Del Rey) and once in the league.

The pressure will surely be on Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho who replaced Carlo Ancelotti from the helm earlier this year. They will have to be wary of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona who are undoubtedly the most in-form side across Europe.

Who are expected to feature in legends El Clasico?

Names of the former players have not been announced yet but a number of superstars are expected to grace the match. The likes of Luis Figo, Iker Casillas, Carlos Puyol and David Villa among other players are expected to be at the Salt Lake Stadium on November 25.

Just a few weeks ago, the venue also hosted the Brazil and Uruguay national teams for their historic first-ever friendlies against India. It has also hosted Lionel Messi twice – once as a player and once during a promotional tour last year.

When and where to watch?

Broadcasters for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico legends match is yet to be announced.