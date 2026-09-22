Real Madrid’s star midfielder Federico Valverde doubtful for Uruguay’s historic first-ever friendly meeting with India – Here’s what we know

It is being reported that Valverde, a two-time UEFA Champions League winner, will stay at the Spanish capital during the international window

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Federico Valverde (R) of Real Madrid controls the ball in a friendly football match between Real Madrid of Spain and Fiorentina of Italy in Klagenfurt, Austria, Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is a major doubt for Uruguay’s upcoming first-ever friendly match against the Indian team in the upcoming international friendly. The South American giants will face India Tuesday, October 6 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Blue Tigers will also face five-time world champions Brazil and Panama during this window.

Federico Valverde was recently in action in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid last weekend on matchday seven of La Liga. Real Madrid lost the all-important fixture by 2-1 with Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scoring for Rojiblanco. Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal for Los Blancos in the match.

It was during the intense 90 minutes at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano that Federico Valverde picked up an ankle injury from a tackle attempted by Atletico Madrid’s Kang-in Lee. Real Madrid confirmed in an official statement that Valverde has been diagnosed with a grade three sprain in his left ankle following a round of tests.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a grade 3 sprain in his left ankle,” the club said in an official statement.

It is being reported that Valverde, a two-time UEFA Champions League winner, will stay at the Spanish capital during the international window. The midfielder will immediately get into the recovery process and be ready for the club once the 2026-27 season resumes after the break.

This would have been Valverde’s first-ever trip to India. His injury and exclusion from the Uruguayan team is surely a blow for not only the South Americans but also for his fans in the nation. Valverde is a star in Real Madrid and he is known for his quality in the midfield and in front of the goal.

India gears up for a busy international break