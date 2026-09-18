Rinku Singh reveals his supports THIS EPL team due to former KKR captain Nitish Rana

Star Indian player Rinku Singh opened up on his growing interest in football, because of Nitish Rana. He also shared his support for the EPL team.

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Rinku Singh opens up on his support for EPL team

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rinku Singh, reflected on the craze he has for football. Recently, Rinku Singh opened up on experiencing watching the Manchester Derby live. He also revealed that he became a Manchester United fan.

While speaking to JioStar, Rinku Singh shared his experience of watching the blockbuster Manchester Derby live at Old Trafford. “I consider myself lucky because I got to watch a match between City and United. I was very lucky to be there and watch the match at such a time. It was the first live football match of my life, and it was a completely different feeling altogether. I realised what it feels like to watch a football match live in a stadium. I had only watched matches on TV before, so it felt really good to be there. I loved the vibe. The way the entire crowd supports the team when a goal is scored, or a player does something special, the crowd screams out. That is something you really feel and experience when you are there at the stadium.”

He also revealed the fanboy in his heart and immense support for Manchester City during the match. “Yes, I found myself supporting City a little bit as the match went on. United weren’t playing that well, while City were looking better at the time.”

He shared that he wanted to know more about football and developed an interest in the sport because of Nitish Rana. “I wanted to know a little bit about football. The entire world watches football, so I wanted to understand the game a bit. Earlier, I was a United fan, and I still am to some extent, because of Nitish Rana bhai. He introduced me to football and showed me how to watch the game. From there, my interest in football grew a bit. And Rana bhai is a United fan, so I used to spend time with him, and watching him, I became a fan of United.”

Later on, he also opened up on his favourite players in football. “I really like Marcus Rashford. I’ve followed him a lot, so he’s my favourite. And when it comes to composure, I think Bruno Fernandes. He stays very calm, plays very calmly, keeps strolling on the pitch, and when the ball arrives, he instantly scores a goal or does whatever is needed on the pitch.”