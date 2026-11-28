EXCLUSIVE | Robin Singh backs East Bengal to carry confidence from ACL two victory, claims midfield will decide the Kolkata Derby winner

Robin Singh also stated that both the coaches will be hoping for a strong outing from their defense, with a lot of stress on keeping a clean sheet in the much-anticipated Kolkata Derby tomorrow

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/robin-singh-backs-east-bengal-to-carry-confidence-from-acl-two-victory-claims-midfield-will-decide-the-kolkata-derby-winner-exclusive-8548831/ Copy

Representative image. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

Former India international and East Bengal forward Robin Singh believes the Torchbearers will take confidence from their AFC Champions League Two victory when they face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata Derby on Sunday.

East Bengal defeated Jordan’s Al Hussein 1-0 in their ACL Two fixture on Tuesday, with Jeakson Singh scoring a late winner. The result came after a difficult run in the ISL, where they suffered a 5-3 defeat against Chennaiyin FC and played out a 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Delhi.

Singh, who represented East Bengal during his playing career, believes the win on the international stage has come at the right time for Antonio Lopez Habas’ side.

“East Bengal didn’t win the last two games in the ISL. So, they needed that victory. And obviously, when you get a victory on the international circuit, that’s going to give them a lot of confidence coming into this fixture,” Robin Singh told us exclusively.

He also pointed out that East Bengal have been among the highest-scoring teams in the league, with 14 goals from their first four matches. However, he feels their games in hand will not count for much unless they turn them into points.

“All coaches always prefer points on board than games in hand. Now, with the derby coming up, it’s a great opportunity not just to build confidence but also move up on the table,” he added.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, will enter the derby in strong form, having won five consecutive ISL matches. Singh acknowledged that the Mariners have not always played the attacking football expected of them, but said their ability to grind out results has been their biggest strength.

“They have beaten the likes of Churchill, Odisha, Punjab, Chennai and Sporting Club Delhi. Yes,

some would say that we have not seen the high flying Mohun Bagan with the attacking plethora

that they have. But that’s the beauty of football,” Robin Singh said.

He also highlighted the return of Jamie Maclaren, who provided two assists in the previous game, and the importance of Apuia in the midfield alongside Zeljko Zeljkovic. Singh believes the battle for control in the middle of the pitch could play a major role in deciding the derby.

“One thing that will give Mohun Bagan confidence is the fact that McLaren is back. We didn’t see him on the score sheet in the previous game but we also saw him give two assists. So, for any striker, you live on confidence. You live in the moments of what-if and you always want to be in and around goals. So, with McLaren coming in, Mohun Bagan will be high on confidence,” Robin Singh said.

“We understand that Mohun Bagan is a team that all of us like to see high flying, scoring games with the attacking options they have. But it also shows you great character when you can win games and grind out results. And the results for Mohun Bagan show you exactly that. That they can grind out the results,” he added.

The recent ISL head-to-head record also favours Mohun Bagan. In their last five league meetings, the Mariners have won three times, while the other two matches ended in draws.

Their most recent encounter in May 2026 finished 1-1. Before that, Mohun Bagan registered a 1-0 win in January 2025, a 2-0 victory in October 2024 and a 3-1 win in March 2024. The other meeting, in February 2024, ended in a 2-2 draw. East Bengal will be keen to change that record in Sunday’s derby.

Robin Singh on Antonio Lopez Habas’ tactical approach

Asked about the tactical changes he would suggest to Habas to stop Mohun Bagan’s midfield, Singh chose not to get involved in the coaches’ decisions.

“Habas has been a part of the Indian football ecosystem for the longest time. It’s only fair for me to enjoy this game as a neutral fan and make sure that the best team wins,” he said.

However, Robin Singh feels keeping a clean sheet will be a major priority for both sides, particularly with East Bengal dealing with injury concerns around Anwar Ali.

“I think the question both coaches will have in their minds is, how do we keep clean sheets? I think that will be the biggest question,” he added.

Singh expects an interesting contest between the two Kolkata rivals, with both sides having enough attacking options to trouble the opposition. He believes the team that manages to control the midfield and defend better could have the advantage in the derby.