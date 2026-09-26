Ryan Williams opens up on India journey after Panama goal: ‘They’ve made me feel so welcome’

Ryan Williams opened up on his India journey after scoring against Panama, saying his teammates made him feel welcome despite being an outsider. Read on for the full story.

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Ryan Williams celebrates after scoring India’s goal against Panama in Bengaluru. (Photo: IANS)

Ryan Williams’ India journey has moved quickly since he made the switch to represent the country. The Bengaluru FC forward scored India’s only goal in the 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru on Friday and was named Player of the Match.

For Williams, the occasion was even more special because the match was played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, where he started his Indian football journey after joining Bengaluru FC in 2023. The 32-year-old has now made three appearances for India after giving up his Australian citizenship and obtaining an Indian passport.

Williams feels at home with India team

Williams admitted that joining a new national team could have been difficult, especially because he was coming into an established group as an outsider.

However, the forward said his teammates made the transition much easier and gave him the confidence to express himself on the pitch.

“I am taking it game by game, enjoying it,” Williams told TOI during the post-match interaction. “I love coming to the camp with these boys. They’ve made me (feel) so welcome, and a lot of credit goes to them. They could have very easily, kind of, excluded me, because I am an outsider. You have to call a spade a spade. They’ve been amazing with me, they’ve given me the confidence, backed me up. As long as I am on the pitch, I will always give 100 percent.”

Special goal against Panama

Williams made his presence felt against Panama with a calm finish in the 41st minute.

Akash Mishra sent a long ball forward and Williams timed his run perfectly to get behind the Panama defence. With the goalkeeper in front of him, the forward kept his composure and found the bottom corner to give India the lead.

Panama eventually equalised through Omar Valencia in the 68th minute, but Williams remained one of India’s most influential players in the match. Panama are ranked 44th in the world and had several players who featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This goal is really special. I started my career here, in Indian football. For me to score in front of all the fans, especially West Block Blues and BFC fans, was very special. Like the coach (Khalid Jamil) said, it’s all about togetherness. We have a good group, you can see that on the pitch. There’s not one player who did not give his all,” said Williams.

A clinical finish into the back of the net to give the Blue Tigers the breakthrough against Panama! Watch India vs Panama, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network Channels, Sony LIV & Sony Aath!#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyAath #INDvPAN pic.twitter.com/Q62d56Swjk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2026

Williams gets praise from Panama coach

Williams’ performance also earned praise from Panama coach Thomas Christiansen, who knows the player from their time in England.

“He’s the best player, one who makes the difference, one who everyone looks up to,” said Christiansen, who knows Williams from their time in England. “He presses, fights, challenges the opponent. He’s a leader in the team. Prior to the game, he was the one player to keep an eye on.”

Brazil, Uruguay next for India

The Panama draw was an important test for Khalid Jamil’s team ahead of two major friendlies in October.

India will face five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3 before taking on Uruguay three days later. Williams will now look to carry his confidence into those matches as he continues his new chapter with the Indian national team.