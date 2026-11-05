SAFF Championship 2026: India beat Pakistan 3-2 in thrilling opener, Suhail Ahmed Bhat scores twice

India beat Pakistan 3-2 in SAFF Championship 2026 opener. Suhail Ahmed Bhat scored twice as India survived a late comeback in Dhaka.

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Suhail Ahmed Bhat scored two goals as India beat Pakistan in their SAFF Championship 2026 opener in Dhaka. (Photo: Star)

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2026: Defending champions India began their title defence with a thrilling 3-2 win over Pakistan in their SAFF Championship 2026 opener at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. Suhail Ahmed Bhat notched a brace to put India 3-0 ahead, but Pakistan produced a stunning late fightback with two goals in injury time to give the defending champions a scare. Despite the late drama, India held on to take all three points in this high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash.

It was a second-string India team, as many first-team players are busy with the ISL and the senior team is set to play New Zealand during the international break. But even without the big names, India played fearless football and almost threw away a 3-0 lead in the end.

Suhail Ahmed Bhat Shines With Two Goals

India started the match on the front foot and looked dangerous from the first minute. Suhail Ahmed Bhat was a constant problem for the Pakistan defence.

India took the lead with a lovely team move. Mohammed Suhail sent a low cross into the box and Suhail Ahmed Bhat tapped it in from close range to make it 1-0.

A few minutes later, Suhail got his second goal. He was sent clean through on goal and he calmly placed the ball past Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Butt to make it 2-0.

India were in full control. They kept the ball well and dominated the midfield. Soon, Manglenthang Kipgen made it 3-0. Noufal played a smart pass and Kipgen was left completely free. One-on-one with Butt, he chipped the ball into the net.

At 3-0, India looked like they would win easily.

Pakistan Miss Penalty, India Get Complacent

India’s biggest problem at that point was over-confidence. Abhishek Suryavanshi made a rash tackle on Hayyan Khattak inside the box and the referee gave a penalty to Pakistan.

It was a big chance for Pakistan to get back in the game, but Shayak Dost wasted it. He blasted his penalty way over the bar.

In the second half, India’s intensity dropped a little. Pakistan had more of the ball but they were not able to create any real danger. It looked like the match was over.

Late Drama In Stoppage Time

But football can change in two minutes. In stoppage time, Pakistan suddenly woke up.

First, Najeebullah scored with a powerful header from a superb cross by Junaid Shah to make it 3-1.

Just two minutes later, Alamgir Ghazi scored the best goal of the match. He controlled the ball with a beautiful first touch and then smashed it in from a tight angle, while turning and falling down. It was 3-2.

Pakistan tried hard for an equaliser, but there was no time left. India held on for the win, but the late fightback will give Pakistan a lot of confidence.

What Alamgir Ghazi Said After The Match

After the match, Alamgir Ghazi spoke honestly about Pakistan’s performance.

Ghazi said after the match that “the first half was not good. We could have scored [with the penalty]. We were better in the second, but we scored too late.”

When asked why Pakistan had not trained yesterday, he said with a smile, “Our luggage was missing, that’s why we didn’t train.”

He also said that the team’s “hopes are high,” before adding, “we must win the second game, because all the players will come in time for the semifinal. We want to beat Maldives”

What Next For India and Pakistan?

India will be happy with the three points, but coach Noushad Moosa will not be happy with the late goals. India need to stay focused for the full 90 minutes.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will take a lot of positives from the last two minutes. If they play like that against Maldives, they can still reach the semifinal.