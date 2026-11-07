SAFF Championship 2026: Naushad Moosa points out areas of improvement despite India’s win over Pakistan

India head coach Naushad Moosa praised his team's performance against Pakistan but stressed the need for better concentration and game management after conceding two stoppage-time goals in their SAFF Championship 2026 opener

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India head coach Naushad Moosa was pleased with his team’s 3-2 victory over Pakistan in their opening match of the SAFF Championship 2026 in Dhaka on Thursday. However, he admitted that the players need to improve their concentration and game management after conceding two goals in stoppage time.

India looked in complete control for most of the contest at the National Stadium in Dhaka. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice in the first half before Manglenthang Kipgen added a third goal in the 31st minute to give India a comfortable 3-0 lead.

However, Pakistan fought back in the closing stages, scoring twice in added time to put pressure on the Indian defence. Although Moosa’s side managed to hold on to their lead and secure all three points, the late goals left the coach with some concerns.

Moosa was happy with the way his young players approached the opening fixture, particularly their attacking intent and commitment against Pakistan.

“It is always special to start a tournament with a victory, especially against a team like Pakistan. I am happy for the players because they showed great character, commitment and attacking intent throughout the game,” he said.

The head coach also pointed out that there were several positives from the performance, but felt the team should have managed the final few minutes better.

India had controlled possession and created several scoring opportunities, especially in the first half. However, the two goals conceded in stoppage time showed that the team still has areas to work on.

“I thought we played some very good football, particularly in the first half. We were organised, created good opportunities, and showed a good understanding of what we wanted to achieve both in and out of possession. However, the last few minutes were not what we expected,” Moosa said.

He added that concentration and discipline would be important throughout the tournament, especially when protecting a lead.

India will now have five days to prepare for their final Group B match against Maldives on November 11. Moosa said the team would focus on recovery, tactical organisation and integrating the players who are expected to join the squad.

The coach also wants to improve the team’s coordination during transitions, defensive organisation and decision-making in important moments.

India currently have three points in Group B and will aim to finish at the top with a positive result against Maldives. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which are scheduled for November 14. The final will take place on November 17.