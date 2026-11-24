Samaleswari SC vs Bengaluru United Live Streaming Info, IFL Match Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium, Odisha: When, Where, How to Watch on TV and Online

Here are the live-streaming details for the Indian Football League (IFL) clash between Samaleswari SC vs Bengaluru United. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Samaleswari SC vs Bengaluru United, IFL Live Streaming Info (Image - IANS)

Samaleswari SC want their first points of the season. They play FC Bengaluru United. Sreenidi Deccan FC play Chanmari FC, who have not lost yet. Both games are in the Star Cement Indian Football League 2026-27 on Tuesday.

Samaleswari are one of the new teams in the league. They have had a bad start. Under head coach Abdul Azim Siddique, they lost 3-2 at Gokulam Kerala FC. They lost 2-1 to Dempo SC. Then they lost 2-0 to both Rajasthan United FC and Nagaland United SC.

Bengaluru United are new. Under head coach Nallappan Mohanraj, they lost their first game 1-0 at Dempo. But they have not lost after that. They beat Mohammedan SC 4-3. They drew 2-2 with Real Kashmir FC and with Sreenidi.

Seven of Bengaluru United’s eight goals have come from heads. Four have come from free kicks and corners. Against Mohammedan, Jojo Zaihmingthanga, Dhruv Sharma and Lalramdinsanga Ralte each took a corner that led to a goal. Against Real Kashmir, Abdul Hannan scored from Ralte’s free kick in the 90th minute to make it 2-2.

Sharma has been the best of the three. His corners and crosses made three goals against Mohammedan. One was scored by right-back Ngangbam Naocha Singh with his head.

Mohanraj has asked his players to respect the hosts. He said, “If you look at their potential and the players in their squad, they can hurt any team at any time, on any given day. We have to respect their potential and remain alert. Confidence comes from within our own team, from the way we prepare and the belief we build. Our approach has to be to go out and get all three points, irrespective of whether we are playing at home or away.”

Siddique has a plan. He said, “FC Bengaluru United are a competitive side with quality players, but our main focus will remain on our own performance. We must be organised, disciplined and aggressive at the right moments. Our strategy is to play with confidence, maintain our defensive organisation and be effective in attacking situations. We need to control the game, create opportunities and, most importantly, convert our chances.”

All three of Samaleswari’s goals came after the 75th minute. Much of their play goes through Jorge Pereyra Diaz. He won and scored the penalty in Kozhikode. Bengaluru United have scored in the first 21 minutes in each of their last three games. Samaleswari will want the score level in the last 15 minutes, when all their goals have come.

Samaleswari SC vs Bengaluru United, IFL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

Samaleswari SC vs Bengaluru United, IFL 2026 match at Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha on Tuesday, November 24.

The match will begin at 4:00 PM IST. Indian fans can watch the match live on the DD Sports on TV and WAVES OTT online.