Soham Varshneya Super-Sub! 90+3′ winner helps Bengaluru FC beat FC Goa 2-1 in late ISL drama

Soham Super-Sub! 90+3' winner helps Bengaluru FC beat FC Goa 2-1 at Fatorda. Borja and Franchu scored early, but Soham's late drama sealed the win.

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Soham Varshneya Super-Sub! 90+3' winner helps Bengaluru FC beat FC Goa 2-1 in late ISL drama (Photo: ISL)

In football, the match is not over till the referee blows the final whistle. Bengaluru FC proved this once again at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. Substitute Soham Varshneya scored a stunning winner in the 90+3rd minute to silence the home crowd. Bengaluru FC beat FC Goa 2-1 in their own backyard and took home all three points in the MG Indian Super League.

With this dramatic win, Bengaluru FC have now moved to third place in the league standings. The Blues are currently behind NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, but have a game in hand. This means they could climb even higher in the coming weeks.

Bengaluru FC started the match with full attacking intent. Blues put FC Goa under pressure from the first minute and looked hungry for an early goal.

Their efforts paid off in the 12th minute. Ryan Williams and Lalremtluanga Fanai combined well to create a good attacking move. The ball came to Borja Martinez. Martinez created a little space for himself and fired a clinical left-footed strike from outside the box. The ball went straight into the net and Bengaluru took a 1-0 lead.

The home fans at Fatorda were stunned as their team was trailing at home so early in the game.

But FC Goa did not give up. The home side responded quickly and with full urgency. Just five minutes later, the match was level again.

In the 17th minute, Muhammed Nemil found Franchu with a smart pass. Franchu didn’t hesitate to unleash a powerful right footed strike from distance. The shot was so powerful and accurate that Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had no chance to save it. The ball went into the net and the score was 1 — 1.

After this goal, the match became even more exciting. Both teams were now playing for the win.

After two early goals the game evened up a lot. Both teams were trying their best to get ahead but both teams’ defenses were really good. Goa tried to use their home advantage, while Bengaluru waited for the right moment to attack.

It looked like the match would end in a 1-1 draw. The Bengaluru FC coach then brought on Soham Varshneya as a substitute. That decision turned out to be the biggest turning point of the match.

When everyone thought the match would end in a draw, Bengaluru created one last chance. In the third minute of stoppage time, Ashique Kuruniyan made a run with intent. He broke through the FC Goa defensive line and created space in the attacking third.

Soham Varshneya made a perfectly timed run into the box. Ashique picked him out with a pinpoint pass and Soham finished with left foot into the net. The Bengaluru FC players and fans went absolutely ballistic. That goal sealed a dramatic 2-1 win for the visitors.

This win is not just about three points for Bengaluru FC. It will give the team a huge boost in confidence. To win away from home, against a strong team like FC Goa, in the last minute, is very special for any team.

Now, the Blues will have their eyes on the top two spots. If they continue playing like this, they can soon reach the top of the table.

FC Goa will suffer a lot because of this loss. They equalized early but lost at home in the dying minutes. They will now have to bounce back strongly in their next match.