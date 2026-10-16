Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2026-27 preview, live streaming details and all you need to know about the match.

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Sporting Club Delhi Team (Image Credit: ANI)

Sporting Club Delhi will aim to secure their first points of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season when they take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. After a narrow defeat in their opening match, the hosts face another tough challenge against a side eager to return to winning ways.

Head coach Tomasz Tchórz’s young team showed plenty of promise in their 3-2 loss to Bengaluru FC last week. Sporting Club Delhi went into half-time with the lead but were denied a positive result by a late 89th-minute goal. Playing in front of their home fans could give the Phoenixes the push they need to get their campaign moving.

Sporting Club Delhi look to build on Bengaluru performance

Despite losing their first match, Delhi showed good energy, attacking intent and a willingness to press high up the pitch. They will look to carry that approach into Friday’s contest and put pressure on Mohun Bagan’s defence from the opening whistle.

The hosts will also need to remain alert at the back. Mohun Bagan have several attacking options who can punish defensive mistakes, making concentration and organisation important throughout the game.

Mohun Bagan aim to recover from late setback

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will arrive in New Delhi looking to respond after suffering a late defeat against NorthEast United FC on Monday. The result was a setback for the Mariners, who will be keen to avoid another disappointing evening.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Sporting Club Delhi coach Tchórz stressed that his side would approach the contest with the same goal as every other game.

“Every game we are approaching with the same aim, which is to get three points,” he said, speaking to the media on the eve of the game.

Mohun Bagan will be without midfielder Deepak Tangri, who is suspended. However, coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has several options available to cover his absence. The Mariners have not held a pre-match press conference, keeping their preparations away from the spotlight.

Attackers could hold the key

Sporting Club Delhi will look to use their high-tempo pressing to trouble a Mohun Bagan backline that could feature changes. The home side will need to make the most of any chances they create.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, have attacking threats such as Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dejan Dražić and Lee Erwin. Their ability to turn chances into goals could prove decisive against a Delhi defence that looked organised during parts of their season opener.

The fixture also brings memories of last season’s dramatic meeting, when Mohun Bagan secured a 2-1 win with a late injury-time goal. East Bengal eventually claimed the league title on goal difference, adding further emotion to the rivalry.

When and where to watch Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan match?

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live on television screens on Sony Sports network.