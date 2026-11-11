Sunil Chhetri eager to present his ideas to make social impact through FIFA Player Impact Program – All you need to know

The FIFA Player Impact Program is aimed at empowering young boys and girls in terms of education, mental health and equal opportunities

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Former captain of the Indian national football team Sunil Chhetri has been appointed as he first representative in a 13-member panel of the FIFA’s newly introduced Player Impact Program, which is designed to empower the upcoming lot of young and talented footballers across the globe.

The Player Impact Program was launched by FIFA last year as a pilot project exclusively for women footballers. This platform allows active and retired players to use their experience in grooming the future generation through their own pet projects.

Sunil Chhetri, who represented India on 157 occasions, was present in North America during the 2026 FIFA World Cup for his initiation where players shared their personal journeys through ways of group discussions and expert sessions.

Also Read: Former Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger in line to challenge Gianno Infantino during FIFA presidential elections next year

While speaking about the initiative, Sunil Chhetri expressed his gratitude to receive this opportunity and remained optimistic about putting his lessons and experience in practice to help the next generation.

“I’m really happy that I got this opportunity, I cannot wait to put those lessons into practice. I don’t think there is a difference (between) a man and woman here, (we are) just meeting amazing personalities, some amazing top-class players from different countries,” Sunil Chhetri told FIFA in an official statement.

Reports have also suggested that Sunil Chhetri is currently giving finishing touches to the initiative that he wants to pursue.

Last year, all the players that took part in the initiative have either launched foundations or established football academies as well as partnering with non-profit organisations. The FIFA Player Impact Program meet took place in June 11 with the next milestone coming in December at London.

What exactly is the FIFA Player Impact Program?

The FIFA Player Impact Program is aimed at empowering young boys and girls through education, mental health awareness and giving equal access to the sport. Footballers around the world will prepare their presentations and put in front of those in need.

Who are the players in the program?

There are 13 members in the FIFA Player Impact Program, which includes footballers across the globe and one of the very best men and women players. Here are the players – Alexia Putellas (Spain), Casey Phair (South Korea), Gabi Nunes (Brazil), Hina Sugita (Japan), Jessie Fleming (Canada), Kenza Dali (France), Maria Sanchez (Mexico), Michelle Agyemang (England), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (USA), Racheal Kundananji (Zambia), Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria), Rebekah Stott (New Zealand) and Sunil Chhetri (India).