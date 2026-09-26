‘They gave it all on the pitch and deserved the point’, Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen praises Blue Tigers

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen also said that he wasn't surprised with the way the Blue Tigers operated throughout the match

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File photo of Thomas Christiansen. (Credits: X)

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen praised the Indian football team after his side was held to a 1-1 draw in the international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

India took the lead through Ryan Williams shortly before half-time before Omar Valencia equalised for Panama in the second half. Despite Panama having more possession for large parts of the game, India created chances and stayed in the contest until the final whistle.

Christiansen admitted that Panama had travelled to India looking for a win but felt India deserved the result after their performance.

“Well, first, my thought is that we should have done more. We came here for the win. We did not achieve that. I need to say congratulations to India. They made a very good game, a serious game. They gave their all on the pitch, and I think they deserve that point,” Christiansen said after the match.

Also Read: After setting up friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay, AIFF to send Indian men’s team to New Zealand in next international window

The Panama coach also said he was not surprised by India’s performance. He pointed out that teams can cause problems when given time and space, while again congratulating the hosts for their display.

The result was a good test for India, who are ranked well below Panama and faced a team that had featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ryan Williams put India ahead in the 41st minute after a quick move involving Akash Mishra and Bijoy Verghese. Williams finished the chance with a left-footed effort to give India a 1-0 lead.

“If you give them space and time, they can do whatever they want because they have some very good-quality players. I wasn’t surprised by India’s performance. I expected this. Ryan was one player we had to keep an eye on and he did well, so I congratulated him after the match. Congrats to India, they gave it all on the pitch and deserved the point,” Thomas Christiansen concluded.

Panama made changes after the break and improved as the game went on. Valencia then produced a powerful long-range strike in the 68th minute to bring the visitors level.

The Panama coach had also made it clear before the match that the game would give younger players an opportunity as the team began a new phase after the World Cup. Five players made their senior international debuts against India.