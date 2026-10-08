Tomasz Tchórz and Lalrinliana Hnamte reveal Sporting Club Delhi approach in bid to stun Bengaluru FC in ISL 2026 opener | EXCLUSIVE

Tomasz Tchórz and Lalrinliana Hnamte opens up on Sporting Club Delhi's strategy against Bengaluru FC in their opening clash of the Indian Super League.

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Sporting Club Delhi aim to win ISL opener vs Bengaluru FC

Sporting Club Delhi is ready to begin their MG Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign. In this first fixture, they will face Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 10.

In an exclusive interview with India.com. Sporting Club Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchórz and midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte opened up on their first clash in the Indian Super League against Bengaluru FC. Head coach Tomasz Tchórz revealed that they will approach the game against Bengaluru FC in a way to win.

“You know, we will approach the game against Bengaluru in the way to win the game. So I think you have to take care of all of the moments in the game. Attacking, defending, transitions, set-pieces. At the end of the day, the most important is to score more goals than the opponent.”

“So obviously, we are going there to attack and score goals. But at the same time, we have to also think about how to prevent scoring by the opposition. We have the mentality which allows us to go there and fight and to be aggressive and to attack,” he added.

“We want to progress with the ball on the field. And we want to create a lot of chances to score. And I’m pretty sure that we will do that. And you will see a very offensive game from both teams,” he concluded.

After that, he opened up on the international friendly match between India and Brazil, which was played on October 3, 2026, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. Head coach Tomasz Tchórz shared his opinion about how important is ISL’s long-term success for the future of Indian football.

“It’s very important to have competition at every level in India. We are talking now about Indian Super League, which is a league for professionals. But, you know, this is not the only league which happens in India. There are also other divisions and even what is more important is the youth development and the grassroots.”

“I think if we talk about Indian Super League, it is something like a must. Every country has to have a league in football because football is one of the most important sports in the world. In many, many countries or even continents, it is the number one sport. At the moment in India, probably cricket is the one which is followed the most. But, obviously, in future, football will be also very interesting for people.”

“I think it’s not about if it’s needed or not. This is a must. But I think the conversation should be more about other competitions and especially for the youth and also for grassroots. Because it depends what you want to achieve. If you are a fan of a particular club or a fan of football in India, if you take care of Sporting Club Delhi, obviously, we are very happy to have Indian Super League and a lot of games. But if you are asking me as an Indian citizen and you take care of Indian football, I think you should be more pushing people here to develop grassroots and youth football.”

“Because games at the professional level will only improve people who participate at the moment, at the present in these games. But at the end of the day, these people will retire. And then you have to provide continuity.”

“And to provide continuity, you have to have a selection from a huge group of talents. And you have to develop these talents. And if you are only talking about professional football, you will not develop the system.”