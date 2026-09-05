Uruguay names Indian-origin star Maximiliano Araujo in squad for India football friendly

Indian-origin star Maximiliano Araujo has been named in Uruguay’s preliminary squad for the friendly against India in Kolkata on October 6.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/uruguay-names-indian-origin-star-maximiliano-araujo-in-squad-for-india-football-friendly-8517416/ Copy

Maximiliano Araujo named in Uruguay’s squad for the India friendly. (Photo: X)

Indian football fans have another reason to look forward to Uruguay’s upcoming visit to India. Uruguay have announced a 46-player preliminary squad for the September-October FIFA international window, and Indian-origin star Maximiliano Araujo has been included in the list.

The two-time FIFA World Cup winners are scheduled to face India in a high-profile friendly in Kolkata on October 6. The match will be part of India’s important international window, which also includes games against Panama and Brazil.

Maximiliano Araujo gets a place in Uruguay squad

Araujo is one of the most interesting names in Uruguay’s squad from an Indian perspective. The 26-year-old midfielder has Indian roots and has already made his mark on the international stage.

The Sporting CP player has been part of the Uruguay senior setup since making his international debut in 2023. His inclusion is especially notable after he created history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by becoming the first player of Indian origin to score in the tournament.

Araujo’s presence could add even more interest to Uruguay’s meeting with India, particularly among Indian football supporters.

Valverde, Nunez among Uruguay’s big names

Uruguay coach Diego Forlan has named a strong preliminary group for the upcoming fixtures. Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is one of the biggest names on the list, while Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez also features.

The squad includes several other established international players such as Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri and Brian Rodriguez.

In defence, Uruguay have included Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez and Mathias Olivera, among others. The team also has several attacking options apart from Nunez.

Diego Forlan begins new chapter

The squad announcement also marks the beginning of a new era for Uruguay under former star striker Diego Forlan.

Forlan has taken charge of the national team following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure. The former Manchester United, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid forward is now preparing for his first major assignment with the senior side.

Forlan is a familiar name to Indian football fans as well. He previously played in the Indian Super League for Mumbai City FC in 2016.

India to face Uruguay in Kolkata

The India-Uruguay friendly will be played in Kolkata on October 6. For Indian players, the match will provide a chance to test themselves against one of international football’s most respected teams.

Uruguay, meanwhile, will use the Asian tour as part of their preparations under Forlan. With stars like Valverde, Nunez and Araujo in the preliminary squad, the contest is expected to be a major attraction for Indian football fans.

India will enter the game under head coach Khalid Jamil, with the team also scheduled to face Panama and Brazil during the same international window.