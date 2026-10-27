Virat Kohli congratulates England football captain Harry Kane after Ballon d’Or honour

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli congratulates England captain Harry Kane after Ballon d'Or honour. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Virat Kohli congratulates Harry Kane after Ballon d'Or honour (Image - X)

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli has showcased his interest in Football and congratulated England football captain Harry Kane, after being honnoured with the Ballon d’Or award.

Virat Kohli also added that Harry Kane deserves every bit of this award. Harry Kane beat big names like Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to win this prestigious award which he was presented with at the ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre.

After achieving this milestone in his career, he became the fith Englishman to win the award. Ahead of him, stars like Sir Stanley Matthews (1956), Sir Bobby Charlton (1966), Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979), Michael Owen (2001) win these awards.

“Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations Kohli posted on X.

Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations ❤️ @HKane — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2026

Harry Kane had a great season with Bayern Munich in 2025/26. He scored 36 goals in Bundesliga and won the European Golden Shoe for the second time. He also scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich in all competitions.

Kane also won the Gerd Müller Trophy for the second time. This award is given to the best striker of the year. He first won it in 2024, when he shared the award with Kylian Mbappé.

The England striker scored 73 goals in 65 matches for Bayern Munich and his country. He scored 61 goals for his club and 12 for England.

Kane also helped England finish third at the FIFA World Cup 2026 earlier this summer. It was England’s best World Cup finish since winning the trophy in 1966.

At club level, Kane helped Bayern Munich win three trophies. The team won the Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal and the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.