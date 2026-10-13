Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo bags his 981st career goal in Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Neftchi Fargona

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing the unprecedented 1000 career goals and now he is just 19 away from the mark

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File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Credits: X)

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 981st career goal as Al Nassr defeated Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fargona 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday. The Portuguese forward scored in the first half to help his side secure their first win in the competition this season and move closer to the 1,000-goal mark.

Ronaldo is now just 19 goals away from reaching the milestone, which would be a major achievement in his career. The 41-year-old continues to score for Al Nassr as he looks to add to his tally in the remaining matches of the season.

Al Nassr took the lead in the 33rd minute through Ângelo, who found the net after receiving a pass from Nawaf Boushal. The Saudi Arabian side had suffered an early setback when Kingsley Coman picked up a muscle injury and was forced off within the opening 15 minutes. Ayman Yahya replaced him.

Ronaldo doubled Al Nassr’s lead just before half-time. The forward received the ball from Yahya and scored with a turning shot to put his team in a strong position.

Neftchi Fargona responded after the break, with Alisher Odilov scoring in the 51st minute to reduce the deficit. However, Al Nassr restored their two-goal advantage when Anvarjou Gofurov scored an own goal around 15 minutes before the end.

A stellar strike takes Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tally to 981 #RoshnSaudiLeague #Ronaldo https://t.co/4yCzoA601l — FanCode (@FanCode) October 12, 2026

The 3-1 victory gave Al Nassr an important result after their 4-0 defeat against Al Ain in their opening match of the competition. The team will look to build on this win in its upcoming fixtures.

Security Alert Delays Al Nassr Match

The match in Riyadh was delayed by around an hour due to a security alert linked to missile threats. Players from both teams were asked to return to their dressing rooms while officials assessed the situation.

The warm-ups were interrupted, and the match began only after authorities allowed the teams to return to the field. The game then proceeded without further disruption.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Ronaldo and his teammates managed to secure all three points. His goal was another step towards the 1,000-goal milestone, which remains one of the biggest targets of his career.

Ronaldo had scored his 980th career goal in Al Nassr’s 3-0 Saudi Pro League win over Diriyah Club on Friday. He followed that up with another strike against Neftchi Fargona, continuing his run of goals for the Saudi club.

The forward will now look to maintain his scoring form as Al Nassr continue their campaign in domestic and continental competitions.