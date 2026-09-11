WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo makes THIS costly blunder as he closes in on 1000th career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s defensive call backfired as Nabil Fekir scored a stunning free-kick, even as the Al-Nassr star moved closer to 1000 goals.

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Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: X)

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself in an unusual situation during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Abha Club on Wednesday. The 41-year-old tried to help organise his team’s defence during a free-kick, but the decision quickly turned into a problem for the home side.

Abha had earned a free-kick on the wing, with Al-Nassr setting up a two-man wall just outside the penalty area. The rest of the defenders remained inside the box, including Ronaldo.

As the players prepared for the set-piece, Ronaldo appeared to ask one of the two players in the wall to move towards the centre and help defend inside the box. That left Al-Nassr with just one player in the wall.

Nabil Fekir punishes Al-Nassr’s defensive gap

Abha midfielder Nabil Fekir immediately spotted the space created by the change. The Frenchman, who was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning team, produced a superb free-kick to take full advantage of the situation.

Fekir curled the ball around the lone defender in the wall and found the back of the net in the 75th minute. Ronaldo could only watch on as his defensive instruction appeared to contribute to the opening that allowed Abha to score.

The moment quickly caught attention on social media, with fans discussing Ronaldo’s decision and how effectively Fekir took advantage of the gap.

Ronaldo (CR7) indirectly caused the opposing team’s goal

pic.twitter.com/VFRuTJ5GWo — Football Insights (@Footy_Insights) September 11, 2026

Ronaldo’s header helps Al-Nassr secure victory

The mistake, however, did not cost Al-Nassr the match. The home side had already built a lead and eventually secured a 2-1 victory over Abha.

Ronaldo was once again at the centre of the action as he opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. The Portuguese superstar rose high to meet a corner and sent a powerful header into the net.

The goal took Ronaldo’s career tally to 979 goals as he continues his pursuit of the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone.

Al-Nassr continue their strong League run

The victory was Al-Nassr’s fifth win in six league games this season. The result also kept them joint-top of the Saudi Pro League table with 15 points, alongside Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah.

Ronaldo continues to be Al-Nassr’s key figure on the pitch, contributing with important goals while also taking a leadership role during matches.

His defensive call against Abha may have created an awkward moment, but it did not prevent Al-Nassr from collecting all three points. With his tally now at 979 goals, the biggest focus will once again be on how quickly Ronaldo can reach the historic 1,000-goal mark.