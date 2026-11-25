WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 987th career goal as Al Nassr beat Al Sadd 2-1 in AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 987th career goal from the penalty spot in the AFC Champions League Elite. Watch the Portuguese star move closer to the 1,000-goal milestone.

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Cristiano Ronaldo scores 987th career goal (Image: X)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 987th career goal: Cristiano Ronaldo moved another step closer to the incredible milestone of 1,000 career goals after finding the net for Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Elite clash against Al Sadd. The Portuguese superstar scored from the penalty spot as his side secured a 2-1 victory at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Ronaldo’s latest strike took his career goal tally to 987, leaving him just 13 goals away from reaching the 1,000 mark. The 41-year-old once again made an impact in front of the home supporters, while his teammate Joao Felix produced a stunning moment to seal all three points for Al Nassr.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 13th minute after Al Nassr were awarded a penalty. The forward stepped up and made no mistake, sending the ball into the net to give the Saudi Arabian side an early advantage.

It was another landmark moment in Ronaldo’s long career as he continued his pursuit of the 1,000-goal mark. The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star has remained a key figure for Al Nassr and his latest strike was another memorable moment added to his collection.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 987th career goal

NO. 987 ⚽️ BADE BHAIYA IS GETTING CLOSER AND CLOSER TO HISTORY Catch all the AFC Champions League Elite action LIVE on FanCode [Football, AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Nassr FC, Ronaldo] #AlNassr #AFCChampionsLeagueElite https://t.co/8hl82Lojdu — FanCode (@FanCode) November 24, 2026

Mohammed Waad Brings Al Sadd Back Into The Game

Al Sadd did not take long to respond. Mohammed Waad found the equaliser in the 22nd minute, bringing the visitors back into the contest.

However, the Qatar-based club suffered a major setback just before half-time. Waad was shown a red card on a VAR review in the 45th minute and left Al Sadd with 10 men for the rest of the match.

Despite being a man down, Al Sadd managed to keep Al Nassr from taking the lead again before the break. Both teams went into half-time with the score level at 1-1.

Joao Felix Scores A Stunning Winner

Al Nassr eventually regained the lead in the 52nd minute, thanks to a brilliant finish from Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward latched onto a headed pass from Angelo and produced a superb bicycle kick from outside the penalty area.

The Al Sadd goalie had no chance with the strike and it turned out to be the match winner. Felix’s effort also became one of the biggest talking points of the contest.

Al Nassr held on to their advantage and completed a 2-1 victory. While Felix grabbed the headlines with his spectacular finish, Ronaldo’s 987th career goal remained a major highlight for fans following his chase for 1,000 goals.