WATCH: Harry Kane’s England stun 2026 World Cup winners Spain, end record unbeaten run of 43 matches

Harry Kane powered England to a stunning 3-2 win over World Cup champions Spain in their UEFA Nations League match in Madrid on Sunday.

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England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Spain in UEFA Nations League match. (Source: X)

Spain vs England UEFA Nations League 2026: Harry Kane-led England ended a world-record unbeaten run of Spain with their sensational 3-2 win in a UEFA Nations League 2026 match at the Metropolitano in Madrid. The 2026 World Cup champions Spain had lost a competitive football match two-and-a-half years back to Scotland, when they had been defeated 2-0.

England, who finished in third place in 2026 FIFA World Cup earlier this year, managed to hold onto a win even after being reduced 10 men in the closing stages away from home. Thomas Tuchel’s side made a flying start in the contest, but had to wait until just before half-time to break the deadlock, with captain Harry Kane calmly converting from the penalty spot.

The Three Lions carried that momentum into the second half, as Ezri Konsa and Ben White struck early to put the visitors firmly in control at 3-0 just past the hour mark in the clash.

WATCH England football team score against Spain in their UEFA Nations League 2026 match HERE…

Ben White goal vs Spain | Spain vs England | UEFA Nations League https://t.co/5mzXUEYLka — Tekkerz Football (@TekkerzFoot) November 15, 2026

OH MY WORD! ENGLAND ARE RUNNING RIOT IN SPAIN ! Ben white puts the ball through Unai Simon’s legs! Spain 0 -3 England https://t.co/jfXX9s6Bl0 — The Final Whistle (@Rufus_45) November 15, 2026

However, the game took a dramatic turn when Elliot Anderson was sent off, before a penalty was awarded after Spain’s Lamine Yamal was brought down off the ball. Mikel Oyarzabal made no mistake from the spot, and Nico Williams soon pulled another goal back to set up a tense finale.

But James Trafford produced a stunning double save to deny Spain and preserve England’s lead, sealing a memorable victory that brought Spain’s 43-match unbeaten streak to an end. “We’re fully aware what we put out there. What a performance we put out for 65 minutes to be deservedly 3-0 up,” England manager Tuchel was quoted as saying by BBC.

“Of course, the red card and the penalty changed the momentum and the characteristics of the game… but we know, and the players know very, very well, what they put out there. That is the statement – and that is the significance of this victory,” Tuchel added.

Spain face tough draw to reach UEFA Nations League quarterfinal

The reigning World Cup and European champions had gone 43 competitive matches unbeaten barring their loss to Portugal in penalty shoot-outs in 2025 Nations League final, but now finish second behind England in their Nations League group, leaving them facing a tougher draw in next year’s quarter-finals.

Spain coach De la Fuente refused to criticise his side, despite Spain being outplayed by an exceptional England team for the opening 60 minutes. “We faced an exceptional national team today. It only underscores the value of everything we’ve achieved so far I’m already looking forward to the next training camp. The team is motivated to take on a new challenge,” De la Fuente was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Harry Kane scored his 93rd international goal while Jude Bellingham was at his very best. “This was the highest level in terms of belief, team spirit, togetherness. It was on the highest level football wise in all aspects of the game. We did everything that needs to be done together,” Tuchel said after the match.