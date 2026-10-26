Watch: Kylian Mbappe’s twin strikes end Barcelona’s nine-match unbeaten streak in La Liga just one day before the Ballon d’or ceremony

Barcelona were looking to set a new record of 10 straight wins at the start of a new season but Kylian Mbappe's late strike denied them that opportunity

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Kylian Mbappe once again proved to be the point of difference as he bagged a crucial brace to help Real Madrid beat arch-rivals FC Barcelona in La Liga 2026-27 season’s first El Clasico and blow the title race wide open. It was an encouraging result for the Los Blancos who have now cut the gap to just three points between them and the table toppers.

Barcelona currently sit at the top with 27 points to their name while Real Madrid are third with 24 points. In between them, Atletico Madrid are placed second with 25 pts. With 10 matches done, the La Liga title race has become extremely interesting, thanks to what happened in the El Clasico.

The victory not only helped Real Madrid cut the gap up top, but also kept the club’s record of winning nine matches straight alive at the start of the season. The 15-time UEFA Champions League winners had won set this record in the 1968-69 season.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona were going after that record and were looking to register their 10th straight win against Real Madrid themselves. The reigning La Liga champions had a perfect start to the season, winning nine out of nine but Kylian Mbappe’s double strike denied the Catalans another three crucial points.

KYLIAN MBAPPE OPENS THE SCORING FOR REAL MADRID IN EL CLASICO! Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid. https://t.co/NP52qKObBq — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) October 25, 2026

The game began in emphatic fashion with both sides creating several chances to score until the match really opened up when Mbappe broke the deadlock with an easy tap-in, five minutes before the first-half whistle.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal had also hit the post but he had an overall poor night. The equaliser came 16 minutes after the second-half began, thanks to Raphinha’s exceptional shot between Jude Bellingham’s legs into the far corner.

It seemed as if Barcelona, who have been in a reckless goal scoring spree this season, were going to stage a comeback win when Gerard Martin struck an header but saw the ball getting clattered away by second choice goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

KYLIAN MBAPPE GIVES REAL MADRID THE LEAD IN THE DYING MINUTES #LALIGA #ELCLÁSICO https://t.co/xOZqvItcEN — FanCode (@FanCode) October 25, 2026

Just as it started to look like the match was going to end in a draw, a superb move from Real Madrid, which started with Jude Bellingham in the halfway, was finished off by none other than Kylian Mbappe himself who smashed the ball inside an unguarded net.

A through ball down the right flank met Eduardo Camavinga who dodged one defender and the goalkeeper before setting up Mbappe for his second goal in the match three minutes before regulation time.

This was Mbappe’s eighth goal in seven outings against Barcelona and it came just a day before the 70th annual Ballon d’or ceremony where the Frenchman is being highly touted to bag his first golden ball.