Watch: Lionel Messi grabs back-to-back Major League Soccer golden boots

Lionel Messi continued his impressive run in the MLS, winning his second consecutive Golden Boot after scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists in 31 appearances for Inter Miami during the 2026 regular season

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Former Argentina captain Lionel Messi added another achievement to his remarkable football career after becoming the first player in Major League Soccer history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons. The Inter Miami skipper received the award ahead of the club’s opening match in the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs against Columbus Crew.

The Argentine finished the 2026 MLS regular season with 26 goals in 31 appearances, finishing as the league’s leading scorer for the second year in a row. He had previously won the Golden Boot in 2025 after scoring 29 goals during the regular season.

Messi became the sixth player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot more than once. However, no player had managed to claim the award in back-to-back seasons before the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner achieved the feat.

The 39-year-old finished four goals ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored 22 goals, while Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge finished third with 21 goals.

Messi presented with his Audi Golden Boot award https://t.co/IvxCv79K5Z — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 21, 2026

Messi also contributed 17 assists during the 2026 regular season, taking his total goal contributions to 43. He finished as the league leader in this category as well. His 26 goals included 25 non-penalty strikes, the second-highest single-season tally of non-penalty goals in MLS history, behind his own record of 28 in 2025.

His numbers in 2025 were equally impressive. Messi scored 29 goals and provided 19 assists in 28 appearances, registering 48 goal contributions. He finished ahead of Denis Bouanga and Sam Surridge, who both scored 24 goals, to claim his first MLS Golden Boot.

The back-to-back Golden Boot awards add to Messi’s growing list of achievements since joining Inter Miami in July 2023. He helped the club win the Leagues Cup in his first season and guided them to the Supporters’ Shield title in 2024. He also won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in 2024 and 2025.

Messi’s scoring record in the United States has also added to his collection of individual honours. Before moving to MLS, he had won the European Golden Shoe six times and finished as La Liga’s leading scorer on eight occasions.

55 goals across the last two MLS regular seasons. Messi is well and truly delivering consistent performances despite being in the latter stages of his career.

Nearly three months ago, Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football as he brought an end to his 21-year international career with Argentina. The decision came after Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19.

Messi revealed that he had written his retirement letter just two days after the defeat but delayed making the announcement. The 39-year-old said the decision was painful but felt it was time to step aside and allow younger players to take responsibility.

Messi finished his Argentina career with 125 goals in 207 appearances, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa America titles.