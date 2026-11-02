Watch: Lionel Messi works his magic to net his 937th career goal in Inter Miami’s thrilling 2-1 victory over New England Revolution

Lionel Messi scored his 937th career goal with a brilliant solo effort as Inter Miami came from behind to beat New England Revolution 2-1 in MLS. The Argentine's 83rd-minute strike sealed all three points for Miami

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Lionel Messi reacts after scoring against Philadelphia Union in MLS 2026 match. (Source: X)

Lionel Messi once again showed why he remains one of football’s biggest attractions as he scored his 937th career goal to help Inter Miami beat New England Revolution 2-1 in Major League Soccer on Sunday. The Argentine produced a brilliant solo effort in the 83rd minute to complete Miami’s comeback victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Messi picked up a loose ball around 30 yards from goal before taking on the New England defence. He dribbled past multiple defenders and combined with Telasco Segovia before receiving the ball back inside the penalty area. The Inter Miami captain then used his left foot to send a low shot into the bottom corner, leaving goalkeeper Matt Turner with little chance.

The goal was Messi’s 26th in the 2026 MLS season and his 937th across his professional career. It also proved to be the winner after Inter Miami had fallen behind in the second half.

New England took the lead in the 53rd minute through Daniel Gazdag. The move began with an excellent run from 18-year-old Peyton Miller, who beat his marker before finding Ilay Feingold inside the box. Feingold’s backheel set up Gazdag, who finished with a first-time shot past Dayne St. Clair.

Inter Miami pushed forward in search of an equaliser and came close in the 65th minute. Messi forced Turner into a save, while Brooklyn Raines cleared Germán Berterame’s follow-up effort off the goal line.

The visitors eventually drew level in the 69th minute. Telasco Segovia sent a lofted ball into the box, which Messi redirected with a header towards Berterame. The Mexican forward arrived in time to head the ball past Turner and make it 1-1. The assist was Messi’s 16th in the league this season.

Messi then took matters into his own hands with his 83rd-minute strike, giving Miami all three points. The result also ended New England’s four-match winning run.

The victory moved Inter Miami to second place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points from 33 matches, one point ahead of New England. Both teams have already secured places in the 2026 MLS playoffs.

Inter Miami will now turn its attention to the final game of the regular season against Charlotte FC on November 7. Messi will look to carry his scoring form into the playoffs as Miami aims to make a strong push for the MLS title.