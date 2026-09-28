WATCH: Lionel Messi’s impressive goal goes in vain as Colombus Crew defeat Miami CF in MLS

Lionel Messi's sensational performance couldn't help his side to win as they suffered a defeat against Colombus Crew in the Major League Soccer.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/watch-lionel-messis-impressive-goal-goes-in-vain-as-colombus-crew-defeat-miami-cf-in-mls-8530818/ Copy

Columbus Crew defeat Miami CF in MLS

The intense match of the Major League Soccer was played between Inter Miami CF and Colombus Crew, where Lionel Messi’s Miami CF suffered a loss in this match 2-1 at the ScootsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, September 27.

Messi scores a brilliant free kick, but Inter Miami lose 2-1 to Columbus Crew

The match was filled full of chaos and intense moments as Columbus take the lead in the 28th minute through a penalty. Just after the moment, star football player, Lionel Messi showed impressive skills by smashing a brilliant free kick five minutes later to make it 1-1.

Not only this, this was Lionel Messi’s 21st goal of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026. However, Columbus score against in stoppage time to seal the match 2-1.

WOW! Messi from a near-impossible angle. pic.twitter.com/h525T5Ey3i — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 27, 2026

Messi leads MLS scoring as Inter Miami sit third in the Eastern Conference

Inter Miami’s new Brazilian winger Riquelme Fillipi makes his debut in the second half. He comes on for Facundo Mura in the 71st minute.

Inter Miami now have 12 wins, five losses and 10 draws in the MLS regular season. They have 46 points and sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami and the MLS in goals with 20. He also has 13 assists this season.

Columbus Crew hosted Inter Miami after beating CF Montreal 2-0 last weekend. Columbus have eight wins, 14 losses and five draws this season, with 29 points. They are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami will next play at home against D.C. United on October 11.

Lionel Messi’s retirement announcement from his international career

On August 31st, Lionel Messi announced his retirement from his international career as he says: “After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I’m retiring from the national team…”

“It was a decision that hurt—and still hurts deep down—but I understand that the time has come.”

“I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”

“There isn’t much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don’t have anything more to give.”

“Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here.”

“Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I’m going to miss hearing you from the inside. Now I’ll be one of you, always supporting from the outside, in the good times and even more in the bad ones.”

“Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and director I had the chance to share it with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.”

“I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of. It was crazy to experience all of this with you. I love you!”

“Thank you God for making me Argentine.”

“Vamos Argentina!”