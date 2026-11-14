Watch: Netherlands thrash Greece 7-0 in UEFA Nations League to equal biggest victory in tournament history

The Oranje are now perfectly prepared for a big test in their upcoming UEFA Nations League game against Germany in two days' time

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Netherlands vs Greece. (Photo: UEFA/X)

The Netherlands produced a dominant performance to beat Greece 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, November 13, recording one of the biggest victories in the competition’s history. Tijjani Reijnders scored a first-half hat-trick as Xavi Hernandez’s side ran riot at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The result saw the Netherlands equal the biggest winning margin in Nations League history. England had also registered a 7-0 victory against Croatia earlier in the 2026-27 campaign.

The Dutch made a quick start and opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Crysencio Summerville. Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos failed to deal with the ball, allowing Summerville to collect it and find the back of the net.

Reijnders doubled the advantage six minutes later. Joey Veerman played a fine pass into the midfielder’s path, and he made no mistake with his finish. The Manchester City midfielder struck again in the 18th minute, this time converting from close range after Donyell Malen’s contribution in the build-up.

Greece thought they had pulled one back through Fotis Ioannidis, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for handball.

Reijnders completed his hat-trick in the 33rd minute after meeting Denzel Dumfries’ delivery and finishing past the goalkeeper. He became the first Netherlands player since Marco van Basten in 1990 to score three goals in the first half of an international match.

FT: Belanda 7-0 Yunani Belanda pesta goal kegawang yunani El dinda Tijjani Reijnders mencetak hattrick coy⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/YuGlEyYpPr — Hlmn (@inipandaaaaa) November 14, 2026

Jurriën Timber added another five minutes before the break, turning home Malen’s delivery to give the hosts a commanding 5-0 lead at half-time.

The Netherlands continued their dominance after the restart. Timber scored his second goal of the night in the 59th minute after another attacking move involving Dumfries. Malen then got his name on the scoresheet three minutes later, finishing a Dumfries delivery to make it 7-0.

The result was particularly important for the Netherlands as they moved to 11 points from five matches, opening up a three-point lead at the top of Group A2. They now have one match remaining against Germany, which could decide the group standings.

Germany also kept their hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over Serbia on the same night, moving to eight points, level with Greece.

For Greece, the defeat was a major setback after an unbeaten start to their campaign. They had won two and drawn two of their opening four matches but struggled to cope with the Netherlands’ attacking quality in Amsterdam.

Xavi’s side will now travel to Germany for their final group match on November 16, knowing that a positive result will strengthen their position ahead of the quarter-finals.