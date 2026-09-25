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  • WATCH: Ryan Williams the hero as 138-ranked India hold 44th ranked Panama to 1-1 draw

WATCH: Ryan Williams the hero as 138-ranked India hold 44th ranked Panama to 1-1 draw

FIFA World Cup 2026 participant Panama survive vs India in Bengaluru thanks to Omar Valencia strike.

Written by: Srijal Upadhyay
Published: September 25, 2026, 9:34 PM IST
Ryan Dale Willians
Ryan Dale Willians (Photo: Indian Football/X)

More to come…

Read more: ⁠India vs Panama 2026 International football friendly Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch IND vs PAN Live Match Score, TV Telecast Online

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About the Author

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and the latest developments in domestic and international cricket. He earlier worked with Cri ... Read More

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