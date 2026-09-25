WATCH: Ryan Williams the hero as 138-ranked India hold 44th ranked Panama to 1-1 draw

India and Panama share the spoils in a hard-fought international friendly in Bengaluru! The Blue Tigers played out a 1-1 draw against the CONCACAF side in a competitive encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.

A clinical finish into the back of the net to give the Blue Tigers the breakthrough against Panama!

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