WATCH: Ryan Williams the hero as 138-ranked India hold 44th ranked Panama to 1-1 draw

India and Panama share the spoils in a hard-fought international friendly in Bengaluru! The Blue Tigers played out a 1-1 draw against the CONCACAF side in a competitive encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.
A clinical finish into the back of the net to give the Blue Tigers the breakthrough against Panama!
Watch India vs Panama, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network Channels, Sony LIV & Sony Aath!#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyAath #INDvPAN pic.twitter.com/Q62d56Swjk
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2026
More to come…
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