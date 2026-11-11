WATCH: Suhail Bhat scores winner as India beat Maldives 1-0 to reach SAFF Championship 2026 semifinals

Suhail Bhat's penalty and Priyansh Dubey's late heroics helped India beat Maldives 1-0 and seal a place in the SAFF Championship semifinals.

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Suhail Bhat scores winner as India beat Maldives in the SAFF Championship 2026.

India booked their place in the SAFF Championship 2026 semifinals with a gritty 1-0 win over Maldives in their last Group B match at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored the only goal of the contest, while goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey produced some important saves to protect India’s lead.

The defending champions finished the group stage at the top of Group B with six points from two matches. Pakistan finished second with three points, while the Maldives ended their campaign without earning a point.

India will now face the runners-up of Group A in the semifinal on November 14. Their opponents will be decided after the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match later on Wednesday.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat Gives India The Lead

Head coach Naushad Moosa made seven changes to the starting XI that faced Pakistan in India’s previous match. However, Suhail Bhat continued to lead the attack and once again made a difference for the team.

India created a few chances early in the match, with Bhat testing Maldives goalkeeper Hussain Shareef with a shot at the near post. The breakthrough eventually came through a penalty in the 38th minute.

Watch video here…

Suhail Bhat converts the penalty to put India ahead India 1-0 Maldives https://t.co/pMAZOXM4o9 — All India Football (@AllIndiaFtbl) November 11, 2026

Abdul Rabeeh won possession before being brought down inside the penalty area by Maldives defender Hussain Sifaau Yoosuf. Bhat stepped up to take the spot-kick and calmly sent the goalkeeper in the wrong direction before finding the bottom-left corner.

The goal took Bhat’s tally to three in the tournament. He had earlier scored twice in India’s 3-2 victory over Pakistan, while Manglenthang Kipgen also found the net in that match.

Priyansh Dubey Makes Crucial Saves

India made two changes at half-time, bringing on Irfan Yadwad and Manglenthang Kipgen in place of Rabeeh and Macarton Nickson. Vishnu PV later replaced Bhat in the 65th minute.

The Maldives increased their attacking pressure in the closing stages and came close to finding an equaliser. However, Dubey stood firm between the posts.

The Indian goalkeeper first denied Ali Hamdhaan’s free-kick in the 79th minute before stopping Muzdhaan Hassan’s attempt five minutes later.

His biggest contribution came during stoppage time. With a Maldives attacker getting a close-range opportunity, Dubey rushed off his line and blocked Ethan Ibrahim Zaki’s effort with his face to keep India’s clean sheet intact.

India Move One Step Closer To Defending Title

India had conceded two late goals against Pakistan despite taking a three-goal lead in that game. Moosa had stressed the need for better concentration and game management after that result.

This time the team held on, with Dubey’s intervention late on making the difference. India will now turn their attention to the semifinals as they aim to continue their title defense.