Weeks after winning Ballon d’or, England forward Harry Kane set for three-month lay off due to ankle injury

Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the development after the club's 1-1 draw against FC Koln in Bundesliga

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Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich gets injured during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Cologne in Munich, Germany, Nov. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Fresh off winning the 2026 men’s FIFA Ballon d’or award, Harry Kane has sustained an unfortunate injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for several months in the on-going 2026-27 season. Kane’s absence could prove to be a massive blow for German champions Bayern Munich’s domestic and European aspirations.

Harry Kane copped the injury on his leg during Bayern’s 1-1 draw against FC Koln at the Allianz Arena. The German outfit’s sporting director Max Eberl confirmed this development after the match, stating that Kane suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear which can also be referred to an high ankle sprain.

Kane was searching for his first goal in five matches across competitions for Bayern and he sustained the injury while trying to break his goal scoring drought. FC Koln’s full back Joel Schmied, who was trying to clear a dangerous low cross from Michael Olise, kicked Kane’s left leg ferociously in his follow through.

The record English goal scorer immediately fell on the ground and clutched his lower leg as he writhed in sheer pain. Harry Kane then stood on the ground, but could not make any movement whatsoever. He was eventually taken off the field. Kame limped down the tunnel with the two physios on his side and had a word with head coach Vincent Kompany while on his way to the dressing room.

Kane was replaced by Tom Bischof. It has been a rollercoaster ride for Harry Kane. He became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d’or on October 26 and within a week, he extended his contract with Bayern Muich until 2029.

He has also become the became the highest goal scorer and most capped player for England earlier this month, and now he is set for a three-month spell off the field.

During this period, Harry Kane will miss a lot of important games for Bayern Munich, including the club’s last four UEFA Champions League stage one matches. In Bundesliga, Kane could miss 11 games as well as the DFB Pokal round of 16 game against Hertha Berlin.

If the record English goal scorer is able to recover on time, then he will be available for the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League quarter-final tie against Norway on March 27 (leg 1) and 30 (leg 2).

The 33-year-old had an outstanding last season where he scored 61 goals and provided seven assists in 51 games for Bayern. Overall, he finished the season with 73 goals and eight assists in 65 matches for club and country.