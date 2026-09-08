‘You are not alone Nepal’, Flood victims to be remembered by clubs before every UEFA Champions League MD 1 fixture

The disaster, which followed a glacier collapse in the country’s border region with China, caused widespread destruction and left thousands of people dead or missing

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/you-are-not-alone-nepal-flood-victims-to-be-remembered-by-clubs-before-every-uefa-champions-league-md-1-fixture-8519153/ Copy

Representational image. (Credits: IANS)

Elite European clubs will pay a tribute to the lives lost in the tragic floods that took place in Nepal earlier this month before every single matchday one fixture of the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2026-27 season which kicks-off today.

UEFA has announced that a moment of silence will be observed before every Champions League match in Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 league phase.

A banner carrying the message “You are not alone Nepal” will also be displayed at stadiums across Europe.

The tribute comes after flash floods struck Nepal on August 26. The disaster, which followed a glacier collapse in the country’s border region with China, caused widespread destruction and left thousands of people dead or missing. Rescue teams have continued their search for survivors as authorities recover bodies from the affected areas.

UEFA said the gesture was meant to show support for the people affected by the tragedy. The organization’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, said the entire European football family would stand together before the matches to express its condolences.

“The entire European football family will stand together before this week’s matches to express our deepest condolences and our support to the people of Nepal,” Ceferin said. “We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath,” Ceferin concluded.

The tribute will take place before all 18 matches scheduled across the three days of matchday one. It will be a reminder that football’s reach extends beyond the pitch and that the sport is for everyone. Nepal is a football loving nation and that’s why this gesture holds plenty of significance.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 preview in brief and MD 1 schedule

The new Champions League season begins on Tuesday, September 8, and runs until January 2027. The league phase features 36 teams with each side playing eight matches against different opponents. The competition will conclude with the final in Madrid on June 5, 2027.

Several big names are in action during the opening round. Real Madrid face Inter, Manchester City travel to Porto, while Liverpool host Atletico Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain begin their campaign against Slovan Bratislava and Arsenal visit Napoli. Barcelona will also be in action against Feyenoord.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Tuesday, September 8

AEK Athens vs LASK

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal

Porto vs Manchester City

Lille vs Real Betis

Real Madrid vs Inter

Wednesday, September 9

Barcelona vs Feyenoord

Stuttgart vs Viking

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray

Napoli vs Arsenal

Thursday, September 10