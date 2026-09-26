Zinedine Zidane kicks-off French managerial debut with 1-0 win over Turkiye, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s goal

Zinedine Zidane's tenure as the new France head coach got off to a winning start, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's 54th minute strike on matchday one of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/zinedine-zidane-kicks-off-french-managerial-debut-with-1-0-win-over-turkiye-courtesy-of-kylian-mbappes-goal-8530228/ Copy

France defeated Turkiye 1-0 in their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League opener. (Credits: X)

Former Real Madrid head coach and France legend Zinedine Zidane got off to a winning start on his managerial debut with the French national team as Les Blues defeated a spirited Turkiye by 1-0 in their UEFA Nations League 2026-27 opener yesterday at the Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit.

The 1998 and 2018 FIFA World Cup winners are entering a new era under Zinedine Zidane with an aim to replicate and possibly double the success that France experienced over the last decade. Didier Deschamps left the national side after guiding Les Blues to a fourth place finish at the 2026 edition across the North Americas.

Also Read: WATCH: Ryan Williams the hero as 138-ranked India hold 44th ranked Panama to 1-1 draw

Deschamps left the French team with a fantastic record in international competitions, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup and finishing as runners-up in the 2016 UEFA Euros and the 2022 World Cup edition. Now, the onus is on Zinedine Zidane to continue the legacy and formulate a team that can challenge other nations.

Kylian Mbappe the difference maker as Zinedine Zidane kicks-off new era with France

Mbappe scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute to give France the lead at the Kocaeli Stadium. Michael Olise set up the forward, who found the bottom corner with a low finish. It was Mbappe’s 67th international goal for France.

The goal, however, came at a cost. Mbappe appeared to hurt his left knee while scoring and needed treatment immediately afterwards. He briefly returned to the pitch but was unable to continue and was substituted in the 59th minute, with Desire Doue coming on in his place.

The French Football Federation later said Mbappe had suffered a knee tendon injury and that he would leave the France squad and return to Madrid. Zidane said the swelling in Mbappe’s knee was not encouraging and that the team would not take any risks with the Real Madrid forward.

France had most of the possession during the match but found it difficult to break down a well-organised Turkey defence in the first half. Michael Olise came close to scoring before the break, but his effort was saved by Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Turkey improved after the interval and pushed for an equaliser after Mbappe’s goal. France goalkeeper Mike Maignan was called into action and made an important save to keep his side ahead.

Turkey’s hopes of finding a late equaliser suffered another blow in the 87th minute when Cakir was sent off after handling the ball outside his penalty area. France were unable to add another goal but managed to hold on for three points.

Les Blues will now prepare for their Nations League contest against Belgium on Tuesday, September 29.