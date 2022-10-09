New Delhi: Spanish footballer and former Real Madrid captain Iker Cassilas, on Sunday, made an announcement on Twitter that he is gay. However, the 41-year-old deleted his tweet and claimed that his account has been hacked. Check out the tweet here:Also Read - TMC MP Mahua Moitra Plays Football Wearing Saree & Sneakers, Shares Pictures

Cuenta hackeada. Por suerte todo en orden. Disculpas a todos mis followers. Y por supuesto, más disculpas a la comunidad LGTB. 🙏

The above tweet when translated to English – Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community. 🙏

Earlier, The former Real Madrid goalkeeper allegedly posted on Twitter, saying, I hope you respect me, I’m gay. But he deleted the tweet after some time.

“I hope you respect me: I’m gay,” Casillas posted on his Twitter account.

Espero que me respeten: soy gay. #felizdomingo— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 9, 2022

Following the announcement, Iker received a lot of support on social media.

The 41-year-old had an incredible career for Spain as well his club Real Madrid. World Cup, two European Championships, five La Liga championships and three Champions Leagues titles have been his achievements.

Casillas announced seperation with his wife Sara Carbonero in March 2021.

“Both Sara and I feel enormously proud of the family we are and of having shared a love that has filled us with happiness during all our years together. Today our love as a couple takes different but not distant paths since we’ll continue together in the marvellous task of continuing to be devoted parents as we have been up until now,” said Casillas.