Two of English football’s most high-profile players’ wives got embroiled in a spat on social media over the leaking of sensitive information to a tabloid. Wayne Rooney‘s wife Coleen, in a post to her 1.3 million followers, accused one-time friend Rebekah Vardy of sharing information of her private stories written on Instagram to The Sun. Rebekah, the wife of Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, has denied all the accusations.

Explaining the incident, Coleen said she had been trying to figure out who had been behind this mess for the past five months. She also went as far as blocking everyone from viewing her Instagram page except for one account and then posting “a series of false stories to see if they made their way into” the newspaper.

Coleen finished her tweet by saying her private investigation showed “just one person has viewed them. It’s ……….Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Denying the accusations labelled against Rebekah by Coleen, she replied to Coleen on Twitter, saying she “never” speaks to journalists about her and that she recently discovered that “various people have had access to my insta.”

“I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this,” added Vardy, who said she was “upset” at being accused by Coleen, especially because she is pregnant with her fifth child.

It would be interesting to see if this Twitter war between the wives has an impact on Wayne Rooney’s relation with Jamie Vardy.