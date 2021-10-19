FOR vs DEK Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Corfu

Forge CC vs Dekathlon Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Corfu- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FOR vs DEK at Marina Cricket Ground: In match no. 11 and 12 of ECS T10 Corfu tournament, Dekathlon will take on Forge CC at the Marina Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Corfu FOR vs DEK match will start at 7 PM IST – October 19. Forge CC were formed in 2019 and instantly left their impression with winning the Athens T20 Championship 2020. They have some exciting players on the cards and will look to kick start their campaign on a higher note. On the other hand, Dekathlon are also looking like a settled team and would want to finish the day with few points in their bag. Dekathlon are expected to have a slight upper hand against Forge, as they would have enough info about the behaviour of the turf.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Corfu toss between Dekathlon and Forge CC will take place at 6:30 PM IST – October 19.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground.

FOR vs DEK My Dream11 Team

Ramzan Muhammad, Waseem Ali, Shabbir Arslan, Ali Muaaz, Razwan Ali, Aman Shah (VC), Sajid Mehar, Kabir Ali (C), Umair Javid, Hamza Ameer, Abbas Anjum.

FOR vs DEK Probable Playing XIs

Forge CC: Issa Muhammad (wk), Shabbir Arslan, Waseem Ali, Sajid Mehar, Ali Asghar, Nasir Mommandi (Captain), Kabir Ali, Umair Javid, Yaqub Ahmadzai, Amjad Amboo, Omid Niazi.

Dekathlon: Ramzan Muhammad (wk), Razwan Ali, Bilal Ghulam, Aman Shah (Captain), Abbas Anjum, Hamza Ameer, Ali Muaaz, Shafique Muhammad, Giannis Moutsos, Georgios Kardakaris, Amarpreet Mehmi.

FOR vs DEK Squads

Forge CC: Umair Javid, Nemat Logaree, Sajid Mehar, Omid Niazi, Kabir Ali, Waseem Ali, Yaqub Ahmadzai, Nasir Mommandi, Shabbir Arslan, Amjad Amboo, Nabi Jan Ahmadzai, Issa Muhammad, Abdul Rahman Mamund, Shabbir Hussain, Ali Asghar.

Dekathlon: Shahbaz Akram, Giannis Moutsos, Muhammad Waqas, Aman Shah, Razwan Ali, Ramzan Muhammed, Amarpreet Mehmi, Georgios Kardakaris, Sajjad Akram, Abbas Anjum, Hasan Amigudin, Bilal Ghulam, Tahir Ali, Muaaz Ali, Muhammed Shafique, Mohsin Ali, Thomas Zotos, Zubair Khan, Hamza Ameer.

