FOR vs STO Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Sweden

Forenom Royals vs Stockholm Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Sweden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FOR vs STO at Norsborg Cricket Ground: In match no. 4 of ECS T10 Sweden tournament, Forenom Royals will take on Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Sweden FOR vs STO match will start at 6:30 PM IST – July 19. Forenom Royals will be making their ECS debut in the tournament. Royals might not start among the favorites, but they have the ability to spring a surprise or two in the ECS T10 Sweden. Stockholm, on the other hand, are one of the oldest cricket clubs in Sweden. They didn't have a great season last time out, finishing sixth out of seven teams after managing just one win from six games in the league phase of the ECS Stockholm 2020. Here is the ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FOR vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction, FOR vs STO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FOR vs STO Probable XIs ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Forenom Royals vs Stockholm, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Forenom Royals and Stockholm will take place at 6 PM IST – July 19.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

FOR vs STO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abhishek Mathur

Batsmen – Kaushik Vats, Srini Jettiboyina, Ankit Tiwari

All-rounders – Chenna Nali, Arpit Tiwari (VC), Goutam Ramamurthy (C)

Bowlers – Ameya Bendre, Ankit Pandey, Madhu Remella, Akhilesh Balusu

FOR vs STO Probable Playing XIs

Forenom Royals: Rohit Juneja (C), Srinivas Manem, Anirudh Ram, Sahil Prashar, Srini Jettiboyina, Arpit Tiwari, Ameya Bandre, Jayshil Kothari, Srujan Gorthi, Madhu Remella, Akhilesh Balusu.

Stockholm: Chenna Nali (C), Jyotimoi Saikia, Ankit Tiwari, Abhishek Mathur, Vinod Chalindra, Archan Vaidya, Avinash Upadhaya, Karthik Jayachandran, Deepjagan Singh, Sridhar Pokala, Rakesh Kumar.

FOR vs STO Squads

Forenom Royals: Aditya Shirke, Akhilesh Balusu, Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Kranthi Badagu, Madhu Remella, Phanikumar Chaganti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Rohit Juneja, Sahil Prashar, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Srini Jettiboyina, Srinivas Manem, Srinivasa Raghupati, Srujan Gorthi.

Stockholm: Abhishek Mathur, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali, Deepjagan Singh, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Jyotimoi Saikia, Karthik Jayachandran, Kaushik Vats, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar, Neil Tagare, Praveen Natarajan, Rajesh Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Satya Meka, Shiva Arsi, Sridhar Pokala, Vinod Chalindra.

