Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – two of the best footballers of the modern era – once again maintained their dominance at the top of Forbes as the Highest Paid Footballers in 2020. Messi – who wanted to leave Barcelona – resolved a weeks-long contract drama to land at the summit with $126 million, edging out Juventus’s Ronaldo who comes in at No. 2 with $117 million. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe to be Lionel Messi's Successor at Barcelona?

While there is a mind-boggling race at the top, France’s Kylian Mbappe has made a noteworthy jump. Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain striker finds himself in fourth place with $48 million. Mbappe – who has been in top form since arriving at the big stage – has already scored 103 goals across formats. Also Read - Neymar's Response to Alvaro Gonzalez Claiming he Wasn't Racist, Says 'You Have no Character'

His PSG teammate and Brazilian star Neymar – who recently contracted the deadly coronavirus after the Champions League final – takes the third spot in the race with $96 million. Also Read - Lionel Messi to be Asked by Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu to Accept Wage Cut Amid COVID Pandemic

At the fifth spot is Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah with $37 million. He has been in ominous form, the Egyptian scored a hattrick against Leeds United in their Premier League opener this season.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba finds himself at the sixth spot with $34 million. With his current deal with the club ending next year, he would also bee on the lookout for a good bargain.

With $33 million, Antonie Griezmann takes the seventh spot. The Barcelona player has been in good form and the Camp Nou side would be hoping for big things from him.

Gareth Bale ($29 million) – who apparently had a rift at Real Madrid – is at the eight spot. He featured in two of Madrid’s last 11 La Liga matches and then was left off the club’s 24-man Champions League squad in early August.

Robert Lewandowski – who was a part of Bayern Munich’s victorious Champions League campaign is at the ninth spot in the rankings.