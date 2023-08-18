Home

‘Forever Grateful’: Virat Kohli Reacts On 15th International Debut Anniversary

Kohli has been given a break as part of the workload management and the batter will now feature in upcoming Asia Cup.

New Delhi: India star batter Virat Kohli reacted on his 15th international debut anniversary. The former India captain took his Instagram and shared a photo that was taken during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash.

It was arguably Kohli’s best chase so far as he scored 82* runs in 53 balls to win the game against arch-rivals at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Here is the photo which was shared by Kohli:

The star batter recently played his 500th international match where he scored a century and broke several records.

The 34-year-old batter was not part of India’s recently-concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies and he will play no part in the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland.

The Delhi-born batter will now return to action against Pakistan in India’s Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2 in Kandy. The Asia Cup this year will be organised on a hybrid model with matches hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan are set to face off in Kandy during the Asia Cup’s group stage on September 2. They might also compete in the Super 4 stage based on how they go in the first round. Additionally, the fierce rivalry will also resume in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

