There have been a countless number of occasions when Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr have come face to face. But every time it happened, both the players were seen running around each other on a football field.

This time, though, the two football stars seem to have moved out of their comfort zone to face each other. In a recent video, going viral on social media, Ronaldo and Neymar are seen fighting each other in a boxing ring. Well, no the footballers have not called it a day from their football career. The video was shot for promotion of a Portuguese company called MEO.

Here’s the video:

On the football front, Neymar is currently in the middle of a rumoured deal with Barcelona, which if goes right will see him leaving Paris Saint Germain. He joined the French club in 2017 and is now believed to be unhappy there. However, there has been no confirmation or official statement from Barcelona regarding a possible transfer of the Brazilian footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start his second season with Juventus with his eye set on the UEFA Champions League. Joined by a new coach in the form of Maurizio Sarri, Juventus will also look to defend the Serie A title.