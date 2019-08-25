Move over MS Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shot! A youngster has come up with a new version of the helicopter shot and it will blow your mind. The youngster, who looks to be playing cricket with his friends, plays a one-handed helicopter shot. The best part about it is the way he times the ball, the connection and the distance it travels. It is surprising to also see the power he generates with merely one-hand. This is a video that will not only surprise you but motivate you as well. Dhoni’s helicopter shot is now played or emulated by other cricketers around the world as well.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, even when he is not on the field, former India skipper M.S. Dhoni manages to be in news be it with his commercial commitments or for his looks.

Dhoni was spotted wearing a black bandana on his head at the Jaipur airport on Saturday.

A video and pictures of the new look MSD have again gone viral on social media.

Dhoni had reached the Rajasthan capital to attend an event amid rousing reception from fans at the airport.

Security personnel had to labour hard to get Dhoni to his car as the crowd outside the airport was massive. In the video, the Ranchi lad is seen pleading with a fan to make way for him.

Dhoni is currently on a two-month break from cricket and the veteran, who holds an honorary position of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, had made himself unavailable for the ongoing India tour of West Indies to serve the Army in August.