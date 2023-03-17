Home

Former Australia Test Captain Tim Paine Retires From First-Class Cricket

Paine captained Australia in 23 Tests between early 2018 and 2021, playing 35 Tests overall. He became Australia's 46th Test skipper after Steve Smith stepped down during Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa.

New Delhi: Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has announced his retirement from first-class cricket after an incredible 18-year domestic career, following the conclusion of Tasmania’s Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Blundstone Arena.

However, the wicket-keeper batter stepped down from the captaincy in late 2021 after it was revealed he had sent explicit text messages to a Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017.

Paine represented Tasmania for over 18 years after making his debut in 2005, and has played 153 first-class matches. His final outing was a low-key affair, with the captains of Tasmania and Queensland agreeing to an early finish at tea on day four in Hobart.

The 38-year old’s career ended after playing 154 first-class matches including 35 Tests and 95 Sheffield Shield appearances for Tasmania.

“He has been a phenomenal player, it is an incredible effort to have the longevity that he has had,” Tasmania captain Jordan Silk was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I’m sure a lot of guys will say there has never been as good a keeper as Tim Paine in Australia. Considering his age, the standard of keeping he has been able to maintain has been really incredible.

He sets a great example with his work ethic for all our guys. We have been incredibly blessed down here and we wish him all the best in whatever he chooses going forward,” he added.

The Hobart-born Paine also holds the record for the most Shield dismissals by a Tasmania wicketkeeper in Shield cricket with 296 and finishes 12th all-time on the Shield wicket keeping dismissals list.

The wicketkeeper, who debuted against Pakistan at Lords in 2010, scored 1534 runs at an average of 32.63 in Test matches with a highest score of 92 and made 157 dismissals behind the stumps. He also played 35 ODI’s for the Baggy Greens.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.