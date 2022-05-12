Melbourne: Former Australian test skipper Tim Paine difficulties do not seem to end as Tasmania has not offered a fresh contract to him. Tim Paine’s playing career may be over, with the wicketkeeper’s name omitted from Tasmania’s list of contracted players and at the age of 37 it seems unlikely he will find a route back into the team.Also Read - Pat Cummins Has A New Name. Courtesy: Indian Premier League | IPL 2022

Both Tasmania and Queensland have strengthened their fast-bowling stocks for 2022-23 with both states this morning announcing their squads for next season. But Paine, who stepped down as Test captain when a sexting scandal broke before last summer's Ashes series, was not included in the Tasmania's squad.

After taking time away from cricket following his captaincy resignation, Paine returned to the Tasmanian cricket fold in an unofficial coaching role late last season.

His playing future remained uncertain until the release of Tasmania’s contract list today, with his on-field career appearing to have ended after 35 Tests and 147 first-class matches.

Australia white-ball paceman Kane Richardson has signed with the Bulls after moving to the Gold Coast with his family, while former ODI and T20I quick Billy Stanlake has switched from Queensland to the Tigers, reports cricket.co.uk.

Evergreen seamer Peter Siddle, who is currently plying his trade with Somerset in the County Championship, has also signed a one-year extension with Tasmania, which will take him into his 16th summer of first-class cricket.

Left-arm spinner Tom Andrews, left-arm quick Sam Rainbird, who took Tasmania’s best-ever first-class figures of 8-21 in the last match of the season, and batters Charlie Wakim and Mac Wright have also inked new deals with the Tigers, with opening batter Tim Ward signing a three-year extension.

The other inclusion alongside Stanlake is young allrounder Nick Davis, who landed a rookie deal after impressing with Premier Cricket club Glenorchy and Tasmania Second XI. Fast bowler Iain Carlisle and all-rounder Brad Hope have been upgraded from rookie deals to full contracts.

Tasmania narrowly missed the final in both the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup last season, finishing third in each competition, and new men’s head coach Jeff Vaughan said it was a positive there wasn’t much need for list movement.

Inputs from IANS