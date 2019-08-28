Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie found himself as the subject of some hilarious trolls after he listed the top five Test innings he has witnessed. He missed out VVS Laxman’s epic knock of 281 at Eden Gardens in 2001 from his list and the fans did not spare the chance to remind him of the greatness of Laxman’s knock.

Gillespie’s list included the recently-played innings of 135 by England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the fourth day of the third Test against Australia which helped his team level the Ashes at 1-1. Other than that, Dizzy’s list also included Brian Lara’s knock against Australia at Bridgetown in 1999, Mark Waugh’s against South Africa at Port Elizabeth in 1997 and Mark Butcher’s against Australia at Leeds in 2001.

However, his list did not go down well with the fans as they started asking him the reason for omitting Laxman’s 281. Each innings mentioned in his list holds the greatness in their own way, but it seemed like Gillespie forgot the situation in which the Indian batsman had batted for his 281 and the consequence it had in the match.

Top 5 Test innings I’ve seen.

2. B Lara v Aus, Bridgetown 99

3. B Stokes v Aus, Leeds 2019

4. M Waugh v SA, PE 1997

5. M Butcher v Aus, Leeds 2001 — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) August 27, 2019

The fun part of this whole fiasco is that Gillespie himself was in the Australian 11 against which Laxman played his knock of 281. He might have forgotten the hard time they had had on that day but the fans were there to remind him in the most rib-tickling manners possible. Here are the replies that Gillespie got on his tweet.

Forgot @VVSLaxman281 ? Guess you played in that match too, worth forgetting 🙃 — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 27, 2019

@DanielMock12 not sure if my highlight is dizzy obvs meaning him at #1 or all the indians highjacking it saying it’s clearly laxmans innings vs the aussies — Troy Murphy (@TroyM1990) August 27, 2019

Looks like you are trying to forget VVS 281 along with Rahul Dravid’s 180 in Kolkatta 2001. 😎 — Karan Rajan Menon (@karanrajan) August 27, 2019

I wish somebody can gift him this book 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZNDE9mfJt7 — RoflMan RYP (@roflpatra007) August 27, 2019

You must have seen Laxman’s 281 closely. No ? — KedarHirve (@KedarHirve) August 28, 2019

I think you have forgotten the 281 by VVS..It was chanceless — mayur (@mayurmaniyar83) August 27, 2019

Were you sleeping when VVS played that epic? or doing justice to your name by being Dizzy 😉 — Proud Hindustani (@santhoshc1984) August 27, 2019

Forgot Laxman 281 ? You were in that match as well. That’s the greatest ever knock ! — Mohit Bhagwati (@mohitbhagwati) August 27, 2019

Coming to Kolkata for the second Test of the series, India were already down 0-1 in the series against Australia in 2001. Batting first the tourists posted 445 and in reply India got bundled out for 171. They were asked to follow on by the visiting captain Steve Waugh. Trailing by 274, the primary target for India was to avoid an innings defeat.

However, VVS Laxman had a different plan as he, along with Rahul Dravid, batted the entire fourth day to help India post a mammoth total of 657 to set Australia a target of 383. The Indian bowlers, too, rose up to the occasion and bowled Australia out in less than a day’s play to become the only team to win a Test match after conceding a follow-on.