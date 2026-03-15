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Former Australian legend Brad Haddin calls THIS star Indian player rascal, says...

Former Australian legend Brad Haddin calls THIS star Indian player ‘rascal’, says…

Brad Haddin calls star player a rascal. Take a look and read the full story.

Brad Haddin calls star player a 'rascal'

Team India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to win the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Major concern for Team India despite T20 World Cup 2026 victory

However, despite winning the tournament, it still leaves a major concern for the Indian team and that is the poor form of the star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time, who is known for his explosive batting and hitting big shots, Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek showcased a poor performance throughout the tournament, which might trouble the Men in Blue for the upcoming games or opportunities.

Abhishek Sharma’s performance against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final

In the final match against New Zealand, he backed his old performance and scored a half century off 18 balls, which came as a disaster for the Blackcaps in the tournament’s final.

Brad Haddin calls Abhishek Sharma a ‘rascal’

However, star Australian player and one of the finest wicketkeeper batters of all time, Brad Haddin, took a big dig at Abhishek Sharma and made a significant statement about him.

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Brad Haddin praised Abhishek Sharma for his knock, but also made fun of him due to his poor performance throughout the tournament. Haddin called him a rascal. The reason behind it was his performance in the final against New Zealand as he scored 52 runs off 21 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Haddin also described him as a player for big matches.

“I’m a big fan of Abhishek Sharma, and there was talk about his poor form throughout the tournament. He was dismissed for ducks several times in the group matches, which suggested he was under pressure. However, players like these are needed on big occasions because they don’t shy away from taking risks. Abhishek may have flopped in the early matches, but in a match like the final, he became a rascal. That’s what Abhishek does; he bats in a way that puts the opposition under pressure, and he did just that in the final.”

Haddin praises New Zealand for reaching the T20 World Cup 2026 final

Brad Haddin also hail New Zealand for reaching the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, “New Zealand have once again performed brilliantly by reaching the final. The entire New Zealand team was in form. With the form of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, it seemed that everything was going in their favor. However, they failed to cross the final hurdle and the better team won the World Cup.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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