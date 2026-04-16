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Former Australian legend slams Vaibhav Sooryavanshis chances of play for Team India, says Give him some...

Former Australian legend slams Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s chances of play for Team India, says ‘Give him some…’

Former Australian star opens up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's chances of playing for Team India. Read the full story to know more.

Former Australian cricketer slams Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has taken a different mode. Defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured first position in the points table. Meanwhile, three-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders are still looking for their maiden victory in the IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines with the bat in IPL 2026

The season is filled full of chaos and surprising moments. However, there’s a star player who impressed the IPL fans with his impressive batting performance and talent. His batting reflected his pocked dynamite aura and caused trouble for experienced bowlers. Yes, you guessed it right, Vaibhav Sooyavanshi.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who delivered a great performance for Rajasthan Royals with his bat. Vaibhav played some brilliant knocks in the IPL 2026 for RR. His heroics with the bat helped them secure four matches out of five. RR holds second spot in the points table.

Aaron Finch advises caution on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s early debut

However, former Australian captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Aaron Finch, took a shot at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by suggesting the Indian team let him wait to join the team and give more chances to their experienced players.

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“Maybe it’s the right time to introduce him around the squad, give him some time, but it’s also really important that you respect the players that are doing the job game in, game out for India.”

“Playing cricket for India is the highest pressure you could possibly feel. They’re coming off a World Cup win… these guys have done it on the biggest stage,” he said.

“So I think you still have to respect that and wait for an opportunity to present itself. If there’s form or if there’s fitness issues… why not? Give it a crack. But also just let the kid play, let him continue to learn the game,” he added.

‘He’s an incredibly fast learner’: Aaron Finch

Finch also praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by calling him a fast learner: “He’s an incredibly fast learner, whether it be technically, tactically, but he’s still got so much to learn and I love the fact that he seems to come with different plans a lot of the time. That shows his growth as a player, as such a young person.”

“That’s a really incredible skill and no doubt that the opportunity will come. But just don’t put too much pressure on the youngster. Just let him play,” Finch concluded.

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