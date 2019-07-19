Amidst all the speculations regarding the retirement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale, on Friday, said India does not have any better option other than Dhoni.

Talking to a news agency, Jagdale said, “Dhoni is a magnificent cricketer and has always played selflessly for the team. According to me, team India does not have a better wicketkeeper-batsman than Dhoni at the moment.”

Social media has been flooded with the ongoing rumours which state that Dhoni might have played his last ODI game in the semifinal of ICC World Cup against New Zealand. In the middle of these speculations, Jagdale said that though Dhoni is matured enough to decide when should he retire, the selectors should go and talk to the player about his future plans. He further added, “The selectors should also go and inform him about the role they want to see Dhoni in.”

The World Cup-winning captain faced the heat of many. While he has been criticized heavily for his slow knocks in the recently-concluded multi-nation tournament, the call for his retirement has reached the highest level. Defending him, the former secretary said, “It should be wrong to say that Dhoni is finished as a cricketer. At the age of 38, you cannot expect the player to play with the same kind of energy and attacking mindset as he used to in his prime.”

Jagdale also stressed on Dhoni’s performance in England and said he was playing according to the condition of the game. He added, “In the semifinal too he was batting with great responsibility but got run-out at a crunch moment.”