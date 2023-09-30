Home

Former Blue Tigers Manager Stephen Constantine Named Head Coach Of Pakistan Men’s National Football Team

PFF has decided to appoint former India coach Stephen Constantine as their new head coach on 30 September, Saturday.

Stephen Constantine. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers game against Cambodia, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has decided to appoint former India coach Stephen Constantine as their new head coach on 30 September, Saturday.

This came in after PFF decided to axe the previous manager, Shehzad Anwar, following the team’s poor performance in recent stints.

“In order to provide Pakistan with the best chance of winning the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia, the Pakistan Football Federation named Stephen Constantine as the new men’s national team head coach,” PFF said in a press release.

The Pakistan Football Federation, in order to provide Pakistan with the best chance of winning the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia, is proud to present to you our new Men’s National Team Head Coach: Stephen Constantine. pic.twitter.com/MNpibCPXaK — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) September 30, 2023

Constantine is one of the most decorated coaches in Asia. The experienced head coach coached Nepal national team for two years and after that, he coached the Indian football team.

The 60-year-old experienced manager has led Blue Tigers to a historic silver medal at the 2003 Afro-Asian Games in 2003. In the 2016 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, he led the Blues to a silver medal.

The Blue Tigers also won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018. For his good outing, Constantine was named as the Coach of the year in the country.

Pakistan will face Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers’ first leg in Cambodia on October 12.

