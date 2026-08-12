Former captain Kapil Dev raises concerns over India’s declining stature in Test cricket

India's problems against spin have become a major talking point after their poor run in home Tests. The team suffered a 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand before losing 0-2 to South Africa

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Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev plays cricket during a community event at the Defence Colony Club in New Delhi on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Former India captain Kapil Dev has raised concerns over the country’s packed white-ball schedule, saying the large number of T20s and ODIs being played could be one of the reasons behind India’s recent struggles in Test cricket, particularly against spin.

India’s problems against spin have become a major talking point after their poor run in home Tests. The team suffered a 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand before losing 0-2 to South Africa. Both results came in India, where the team has traditionally been difficult to beat. The repeated failures of the batters against spin have only added to the concerns.

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Kapil believes the amount of white-ball cricket players are exposed to has had an effect on their Test game. T20 and ODI cricket demand a different approach from batting. Players are expected to score quickly, take on bowlers and look for boundaries, while Test cricket requires patience, long periods at the crease and the ability to defend when conditions are difficult.

“India recently have not been at their best against spin bowling because they play too many T20s and One-Dayers. Test cricket is a different ball game but I hope they can put their head together and play better in Sri Lanka,”

According to Kapil, spending too much time playing shorter formats can make it harder for batters to switch back to the demands of Test cricket. This is especially important when facing quality spinners, where footwork, shot selection and the ability to spend time at the crease are often tested.

The former all-rounder has also pointed towards the growing importance of T20 cricket in the modern game. With the Indian Premier League taking up a major part of the calendar and India regularly involved in international white-ball series, players have less time to prepare specifically for red-ball cricket.

“Playing domestic cricket is very important. The reason why Indian teams struggle against spin is that the top players don’t play enough domestic cricket. That’s where the BCCI should put its foot down and make everyone play three-day and four-day matches. The other aspect is that the younger generation will get to learn from top players in domestic cricket,” Kapil Dev added.

The Indian team is set to play a large number of limited-overs matches during the year, including 18 ODIs and 20 T20Is, alongside its Test commitments.

India’s home season also includes a white-ball series against the West Indies, followed by limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka, while Australia will visit India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later in the 2026-27 season.

The problem is not limited to Test cricket. India’s batters have also struggled against spin in T20 cricket at times, with opposition teams increasingly using spinners early in their innings.

Kapil’s comments therefore raise a bigger question about India’s cricket calendar. Playing all three formats is difficult, especially when the demands of each game are so different. While white-ball cricket continues to grow in importance, Test cricket needs regular preparation and practice.